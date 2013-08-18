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AZ5741 CD Soundmachine

AZ5741/98

4

| (1) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Remote control praktis untuk kenyamanan ekstra

Remote control praktis untuk kenyamanan ekstra

Dengan remote control praktis agar lebih nyaman digenggam, yang perlu Anda lakukan hanya duduk dan bersantai.

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

5
3
2
1

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

The features is good. The sound was nice. Perfect for home and office moderate usage.

The product is good for value. A perfect choice for my usage.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AZ5741 CD Soundmachine

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AZ5741 CD Soundmachine

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.