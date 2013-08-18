2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Dengan remote control praktis agar lebih nyaman digenggam, yang perlu Anda lakukan hanya duduk dan bersantai.
4.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Satheesh
18/08/2013
Malaysia
The features is good. The sound was nice. Perfect for home and office moderate usage.
The product is good for value. A perfect choice for my usage.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AZ5741 CD Soundmachine
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AZ5741 CD Soundmachine