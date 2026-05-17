2 year warranty
Biji kopi yang baru digiling memberikan aroma dan rasa kopi terbaik.
Cukup geser pegangan. Baristina secara otomatis menggiling, menekan dan menyeduh kopi Anda.
Lepas portafilter. Bilas. Hanya itu saja.
Cukup ringkas untuk meja dapur mana pun, cukup kuat untuk kopi ala barista.
Pompa tekanan 16-bar menghasilkan rasa penuh dari biji kopi untuk espresso Anda.
Biji kopi yang baru digiling memberikan aroma dan rasa kopi terbaik. Menggiling biji kopi tepat sebelum diseduh mengubah secangkir kopi harian Anda menjadi sesuatu yang istimewa. Itulah perbedaan antara kopi biasa dan kopi yang benar-benar nikmat.
Cukup geser pegangannya. Baristina secara otomatis menggiling, memadatkan, dan menyeduh kopi Anda. Tidak perlu keahlian barista. Semuanya sudah diurus, sehingga Anda dapat duduk santai dan menikmati espresso atau lungo Anda.
Lepas portafilter. Bilas. Itu saja. Baristina membuat pembersihan cepat dan intuitif. Tidak ada langkah rumit – dirancang untuk kesederhanaan dan kemudahan.
4.7
dari 5
21
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Coffeegirl978
17/05/2026
Australia
Cafe coffee at home (what a lifesaver!)
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Wow! For years I’ve had a large bulky mainstream at home coffee machine and this little machine has changed my life! Well, my morning routine at least! It has cut my coffee making time down to as little as 3 minutes. All I do is watch it do its magic! It’s so compact, easy to use and the coffee it produces is the best I’ve ever had, every time!
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Mel129
10/05/2026
Australia
Ready, set, go
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I found my Philips baristina very easy to use. I'm that person who loves her coffee at the click of a button and this machine does just that. You put the coffee beans and it does everything for you. It's not very noisy as well which I love. Also when the coffee is being dispensed, it's very gentle and there is no spillage. The design of the machine is really stylish and compact, and very easy to clean as well.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Tonia9
07/05/2026
Australia
Philips Baristina Espresso machine
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] We love this espresso machine! Talk about making it sooooo easy to make a coffee requiring no effort to pack the coffee. You only need to pour in the coffee beans at the top, it does the grinding for you and then packs it and out pours a delish espresso with the option to make it short or long and selecting to make it stronger. One thing I noticed is that it doesn’t have little grip pads underneath so kept sliding around so that’s why we had to put a tea towel underneath it. Would highly recommend this for someone who wants to make coffee on the go with the benefit of freshly ground coffee.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Baristina Espresso Machine – Cloud White
Label energi A+ sesuai dengan standar efisiensi energi Swiss.
Tidak termasuk bagian yang bersentuhan dengan air dan kopi.