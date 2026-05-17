[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] From the moment I opened the box, I was impressed by recyclable, eco friendly packaging- it immediately gave a sense of thoughtful design. Set up was refreshingly simple. The instructions are conveniently placed on the bean holder making them easy to follow and refer back to. I followed the recommended steps to prepare the machine before use and everything worked smoothly from the start. Design wise this machine is a stand out. Its sleek finish and modern cloud white colour blend beautifully into the kitchen, adding a clean and stylish touch. What truly sets it apart is the ease of use. With a single touch the machine handles everything from grinding the beans to tamping and extracting the espresso at the perfect temperature. It makes creating a cafe style quality coffee feel effortless and quick. Perfect for daily use. Maintenance is so simple with a push button cleaning function on the portafilter. Making a great coffee into a simple daily pleasure without compromising on quality.