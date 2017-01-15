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Dihentikan

Sistem video audio mobil

CED1800BT/98

3.4

| (8) Ulasan

Nikmati musik live dengan video di mobil

Philips CED1800BT yang dilengkapi layar warna 6,2" untuk pemutaran video & foto sangat cocok untuk hiburan menyenangkan di mobil Anda. Nikmati juga film & musik dari berbagai sumber dan jangan pernah melewatkan panggilan telepon, dengan penerima Bluetooth® bawaannya.

Lihat semua manfaat

Terobsesi dengan suara

Nikmati musik live dengan video di mobil

  • Layar sentuh 15,7 cm (6,2")

  • Bluetooth

Zona Musik untuk spot manis yang dapat disesuaikan

Zona Musik untuk spot manis yang dapat disesuaikan

Teknologi Zona Musik inovatif Philips memungkinkan pengemudi dan penumpang untuk menikmati musik dengan efek spasial yang tajam, seperti yang diinginkan para artis untuk di dengar. Pengguna dapat dengan mudah beralih ke zona mendengar musik dari pengemudi ke penumpang dan sebaliknya untuk mendapatkan fokus sonik terbaik di mobil. Tombol kendali zona yang berdedikasi memberikan tiga pengaturan sebelum ditentukan - Kiri, Kanan, dan Fokus (dan Semua) - sehingga Anda akan mendapatkan menyamai kebutuhan mendengar dengan mudah dan secara dinamis sendiri atau dengan penumpang Anda.

Perlindungan anti-guncangan super untuk kenikmatan musik yang lembut

Desain chassis perfect-fit 2.0 DIN

Desain chassis perfect-fit 2.0 DIN.

Spesifikasi Teknis

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Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.4

dari 5

8

Ulasan

4

15/01/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Easy to use and great quality

i love it and will be taking it with me to my next car lol

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system

20/01/2015

Malaysia

Malaysia

Clear sound quality

i like the clear sound quality, but my subwoofer level only adjusts to 12db instead of 14db as specified on the user manual. I only decided to install the device in December 2014

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system

25/10/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Overall, excellent value for money.

I have to admit I was initially a little sceptical regarding this product as I'm a believer in the old adage 'you only get what you pay for.' The fact it was a Philips was the only reason I considered it. It was a leap of faith as it's only available in Aust. on line, so I never had the opportunity try before you buy. After a couple of weeks of testing I must admit I'm impressed, for a budget unit it's very good. Its functionality is in the most part intuitive and what isn't is easily worked out with a little experimentation. The touch screen works well and has a good quality picture. The audio, with a decent set of speakers is better than most units I've heard with similar power outputs. The big surprise though was the GPS system, it's maps are relatively up to date and it's very comprehensively programed with POI, speed limit warnings etc. The next cheapest similar named brand unit I looked at was over four times the price. I however can't comment on the reliability, but what I can say is I've never had a problem with Philips electronics in the past. Over all I'd rate this unit as excellent value for money.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system

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