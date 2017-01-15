2 year warranty
Dihentikan
CED1800BT/98
Nikmati musik live dengan video di mobil
Philips CED1800BT yang dilengkapi layar warna 6,2" untuk pemutaran video & foto sangat cocok untuk hiburan menyenangkan di mobil Anda. Nikmati juga film & musik dari berbagai sumber dan jangan pernah melewatkan panggilan telepon, dengan penerima Bluetooth® bawaannya.
Layar sentuh 15,7 cm (6,2")
Bluetooth
Teknologi Zona Musik inovatif Philips memungkinkan pengemudi dan penumpang untuk menikmati musik dengan efek spasial yang tajam, seperti yang diinginkan para artis untuk di dengar. Pengguna dapat dengan mudah beralih ke zona mendengar musik dari pengemudi ke penumpang dan sebaliknya untuk mendapatkan fokus sonik terbaik di mobil. Tombol kendali zona yang berdedikasi memberikan tiga pengaturan sebelum ditentukan - Kiri, Kanan, dan Fokus (dan Semua) - sehingga Anda akan mendapatkan menyamai kebutuhan mendengar dengan mudah dan secara dinamis sendiri atau dengan penumpang Anda.
Desain chassis perfect-fit 2.0 DIN.
3.4
dari 5
8
Ulasan
pauly67
15/01/2017
Malaysia
Easy to use and great quality
i love it and will be taking it with me to my next car lol
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system
Sbuda
20/01/2015
Malaysia
Clear sound quality
i like the clear sound quality, but my subwoofer level only adjusts to 12db instead of 14db as specified on the user manual. I only decided to install the device in December 2014
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system
Badger
25/10/2014
Malaysia
Overall, excellent value for money.
I have to admit I was initially a little sceptical regarding this product as I'm a believer in the old adage 'you only get what you pay for.' The fact it was a Philips was the only reason I considered it. It was a leap of faith as it's only available in Aust. on line, so I never had the opportunity try before you buy. After a couple of weeks of testing I must admit I'm impressed, for a budget unit it's very good. Its functionality is in the most part intuitive and what isn't is easily worked out with a little experimentation. The touch screen works well and has a good quality picture. The audio, with a decent set of speakers is better than most units I've heard with similar power outputs. The big surprise though was the GPS system, it's maps are relatively up to date and it's very comprehensively programed with POI, speed limit warnings etc. The next cheapest similar named brand unit I looked at was over four times the price. I however can't comment on the reliability, but what I can say is I've never had a problem with Philips electronics in the past. Over all I'd rate this unit as excellent value for money.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk CED1800BT Car audio video system