ProdukDukungan
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Foto produk tunggal
  • Foto produk tunggal

Dihentikan

DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3480/98

5

| (4) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

Lihat semua manfaat
Aplikasi ClockStudio gratis untuk radio Internet & fitur keren lainnya

Aplikasi ClockStudio gratis untuk radio Internet & fitur keren lainnya

Aplikasi gratis menambahkan beragam fitur keren eksklusif ke speaker docking. Anda dapat memeriksa cuaca, melihat waktu, dan menggunakan gambar favorit sebagai gambar layar. ClockStudio juga memungkinkan Anda mendengarkan ribuan stasiun radio Internet dari seluruh dunia. Lebih banyak pembaruan pada gaya kulit dan fungsi baru akan segera diperkenalkan.

DBB menjaga nada rendah untuk bass dalam di setiap tingkat volume

DBB menjaga nada rendah untuk bass dalam di setiap tingkat volume

Dynamic Bass Boost memaksimalkan pengalaman mendengarkan musik dengan menekankan pada konten bass musik di sepanjang jangkauan pengaturan volume - dari rendah ke tinggi – hanya dengan sentuhan pada tombol! Frekuensi bass paling bawah biasanya akan hilang ketika volume diatur terlalu rendah. Untuk mencegah hal ini, Dynamic Bass Boost dapat diaktifkan untuk mendorong level bass, sehingga Anda dapat menikmati suara yang konsisten setiap kali Anda menurunkan volume.

Desain ringkas untuk berbagai tempat dan gaya hidup

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

5.0

dari 5

4

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

4
3
2
1

11/02/2022

Australia

Australia

Still great iPhone dock Bluetooth Speaker in 2022

Just bought this Philips Portable Bluetooth Speaker with iPhone dock in 2022 (second hand of course) for just $10 and its amazing. Who needs all those other overpriced cylindrical waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers? Plenty of cheap and nasty ones around too that you wouldn't touch. But this Philips one does everything today's Bluetooth speakers do in 2022 and much more! What sets this Philips Bluetooth / iPhone Speaker apart is the following: 1. Great sound for such a small speaker with lovely clear highs and mids. The lows come up good as well too due to the dynamic bass boost. You can always use the equalizer in your phone to adjust the sound but I find it's best with EQ off. 2. Nice attractive compact size that's not heavy and well made so it wont break easily. 3. Even though its close to 10 years old now the battery still runs for the specified 5 hours on Bluetooth at mid volume. How good is that? Though battery charging is slow by 2022 standards. This slow (trickle) charging is probably why the battery is still in such great condition. And obviously Philips used a high quality rechargeable battery with good overcharge protection. 4. Plug in the charger and it runs on mains as well. The speaker dock battery charges in the background whilst you are playing music through it. If your iPhone (5/6/7/8/X) is attached to the lightning connector/dock then your iPhone charges at the same time. So you can play music from your iPhone for as long as you like! And it will be charged when you remove it. Plus there is a USB charging port at the back in case you are using an android phone with Bluetooth. Or alternatively you can connect via the 3.5mm stereo port if your device doesn't have Bluetooth 5. Unlike most iPhone dock speakers made in 2013 this one has a native lightning port that was introduced with the iPhone 5 and is hence compatible will all subsequent iPhones (5/6/7/8/X/11/12/13) as the iPhone lightning port hasn't changed at all. I'm using an iPhone 8 with it and it works perfectly (music play and charging) 6. The Bluetooth is still compatible with all smartphones so it can be used with both Android phones.and iPhones. And the volume control on the dock syncs with your phone's Bluetooth volume. So you can control the volume either from the dock or from your phone. The only negatives I have are as follows: a) A built-in radio would have been nice given most phones don't have one built in. b) Some sort of bass, treble and loudness control could have been included. Though as mentioned your phone's equalizer partially makes up for this.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Tanggal Penggunaan 2022-01-10

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Tanggal Penggunaan 2022-01-10

30/06/2014

Australia

Australia

Awesome system for iPhone 5

By far the best docking station I've tried. Very simple to use, very nice modern lightweight design, lets you play music via Bluetooth (good for about 10m) or via dock while charging your phone. It also has a USB input at the back for charging another phone at the same time. There is an inbuilt battery which allows you to use it completely cordless for extra mobility. It's got big sound for such a small light weight unit! Very highly recommended!

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

19/12/2016

New Zealand

New Zealand

Love time/weather

Have had product for over a year now. Recommended to anyone

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.