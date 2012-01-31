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DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS7700/98

4.4

| (17) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Ulasan

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4.4

dari 5

17

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

3
2
1

31/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

The Docking Speaker DS7700 is sleek and stylish. The sound system is loud and clear. It comes with a Bluetooth system, which you can talk on the phone and at the same times playing your favourite songs or radio. It is a perfect gift for my birthday. Thanks.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

18/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Beside the docking of the iPAD;seen to be less robust. This Fidelio DS7700 have reasonable good sound performance and;is portable enough in the sense that I can bring for picnic outing and without having to worry;for the battery to go flat as it has 10hr operation mode. I;will give a thumb up to this product.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

19/12/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent product.; It's slick in size, very portable, yet produces very good sound quality.; Like the fact that I can charge the iPhone and/or iPad when docked.; Love the bluetooth connectivity to my iPhone - enables me to take the iPhone anywhere in the room and still play music through the docking speakers.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DS7700 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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