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Dihentikan

Sistem musik Micro DVD

DTD3190/98

3

| (5) Ulasan

Bersantai dengan musik dan film yang luar biasa

Perkaya musik dan film, dengan DVD micro music system Philips ini, bahkan dengan streaming musik nirkabel via Bluetooth, Anda bisa membebaskan kualitas musik dengan suara bas yang dahsyat dan jelas dari teknologi wOOx.

Lihat semua manfaat

Terobsesi dengan suara

Bersantai dengan musik dan film yang luar biasa

  • Bluetooth®

  • dengan konektor Lightning

  • DVD, DivX HDMI ARC

  • 150W maks, radiator Bass

Tweeter dome Hi-Fi untuk suara alami dan detail

Tweeter dome Hi-Fi memproduksi frekuensi jangkauan tengah dan tinggi yang meningkatkan kejelasan suara keseluruhan yang berasal dari speaker. Memberikan perpaduan harmonis dari suara jangkauan luas yang bersih tanpa distorsi, tweeter dome menawarkan kejernihan vokal mendetail, kemurnian instrumen, dan nada alami - menyeimbangkan performa suara keseluruhan ketika dipasangkan dengan kombinasi woofer.

Pengisian daya cepat dan pemutaran musik via konektor Lightning

Pengisian daya cepat dan pemutaran musik via konektor Lightning

Nikmati musik favorit selagi mengisi daya iPod/iPhone/iPad via konektor Lightning baru! Letakkan perangkat langsung ke speaker untuk memutar lagu pilihan dengan suara dahsyat. Dan perangkat akan diisi daya selagi memutarkan musik, Anda tidak perlu khawatir kehabisan daya.

HDMI ARC untuk mengakses semua suara dari TV Anda

Spesifikasi Teknis

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.0

dari 5

5

Ulasan

3
2

22/10/2013

Singapore

Singapore

Nice Product with great features

I love this device very much and am fully satisfied having great features in it.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system

31/10/2017

Australia

Australia

Nice system

This is a great little stereo system that has a lot of extras for a fantastic price.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system

28/09/2015

Australia

Australia

great allrounder with a reasonable price tag

very impressed with all the features and would suit any in home application with a limited space sound is very good for such a small system it will play loud and clear . this system would not suit an avid audiophile .how ever it would suit most people who just want to connect and play. the only thing missing from the system in my opinion is a sub woofer output so you can add on if you wanted a better cinema sound . but hey for the price its great value and i would recommend it looks pretty ,sounds solid simple to use and connects up to just about everything you would want. would have given a 5 star if it had a sub output but don't let that put you off Phillips have done an outstanding job i hope they keep it going.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.