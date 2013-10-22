2 year warranty
Dihentikan
DTD3190/98
Bersantai dengan musik dan film yang luar biasa
Perkaya musik dan film, dengan DVD micro music system Philips ini, bahkan dengan streaming musik nirkabel via Bluetooth, Anda bisa membebaskan kualitas musik dengan suara bas yang dahsyat dan jelas dari teknologi wOOx.
Bluetooth®
dengan konektor Lightning
DVD, DivX HDMI ARC
150W maks, radiator Bass
Tweeter dome Hi-Fi memproduksi frekuensi jangkauan tengah dan tinggi yang meningkatkan kejelasan suara keseluruhan yang berasal dari speaker. Memberikan perpaduan harmonis dari suara jangkauan luas yang bersih tanpa distorsi, tweeter dome menawarkan kejernihan vokal mendetail, kemurnian instrumen, dan nada alami - menyeimbangkan performa suara keseluruhan ketika dipasangkan dengan kombinasi woofer.
Nikmati musik favorit selagi mengisi daya iPod/iPhone/iPad via konektor Lightning baru! Letakkan perangkat langsung ke speaker untuk memutar lagu pilihan dengan suara dahsyat. Dan perangkat akan diisi daya selagi memutarkan musik, Anda tidak perlu khawatir kehabisan daya.
3.0
dari 5
5
Ulasan
Guru30
22/10/2013
Singapore
Nice Product with great features
I love this device very much and am fully satisfied having great features in it.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Wozza66
31/10/2017
Australia
Nice system
This is a great little stereo system that has a lot of extras for a fantastic price.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system
audioman
28/09/2015
Australia
great allrounder with a reasonable price tag
very impressed with all the features and would suit any in home application with a limited space sound is very good for such a small system it will play loud and clear . this system would not suit an avid audiophile .how ever it would suit most people who just want to connect and play. the only thing missing from the system in my opinion is a sub woofer output so you can add on if you wanted a better cinema sound . but hey for the price its great value and i would recommend it looks pretty ,sounds solid simple to use and connects up to just about everything you would want. would have given a 5 star if it had a sub output but don't let that put you off Phillips have done an outstanding job i hope they keep it going.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DTD3190 DVD micro music system