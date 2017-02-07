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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips DailyTouch Garment Steamer

Dihentikan

DailyTouchAlat Uap Pakaian

GC506/39

3.5

| (13) Ulasan

1 award

Pakaian bebas kusut setiap hari

Steamer pakaian Philips DailyTouch yang baru ini dirancang untuk menghilangkan kusut dengan mudah setiap hari. Cukup gantungkan pakaian pada hanger terpadu dan lihat betapa cepatnya uap menghilangkan kusut saat kepala steamer digerakkan ke sekitar kain.

Lihat semua manfaat

Dengan uap kuat tanpa henti dan pengaturan uap

Pakaian bebas kusut setiap hari

  • 1600 W

  • Tiang dengan gantungan bisa disesuaikan

  • 2 tingkat uap

  • Pembuat lipatan, sarung tangan

Uap terus menerus yang kuat

Uap terus menerus yang kuat

Uap yang kuat secara terus menerus ditiupkan dari nozel, memungkinkan Anda menghilangkan kusut hanya dengan beberapa sapuan.

2 tingkat uap

2 tingkat uap

Atur tingkat uap pilihan Anda untuk hasil optimal pada beragam jenis kain.

Pelat uap XL untuk hasil yang cepat

Pelat uap XL untuk hasil yang cepat

Kepala steamer khusus yang ergonomis memiliki pelat uap XL untuk membantu mendapatkan hasil dengan cepat.

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Penghargaan

  • Gambar VRS_PBTAWARD66

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.5

dari 5

13

Ulasan

2

07/02/2017

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

A must have

A product which is easy and convenient to use. A must have product..

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

05/02/2017

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

Great product

I love this machine especially with the crease maker, excellent for shirts and pants. only problem with it is the short power lead.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

27/11/2016

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

Powerful Steam and Intuitive design

As a product designer I've always been quite fond of the philips range. The price for quality is great but it is a little more than just that for myself. This steamer fantastic for 'quick jobs' when it comes to touching up those little stand out wrinkles where one can't justify the effort setting up the ironing board for. Ongoing maintenance of a product is usually where the ratings drop on my radar, however not in this case. The steamer is straight forward to re-fill with water and clean once every 2-3 months. Additionally, the nozzle does have build up of lint from the clothes that are steamed which can be simply wiped off with a tissue. The only pain I have with this product is the limited degree of movement for the tube. At times the desired angle cannot be achieved, however this is inevitable (at this present era). I understand that it should not kink easily or else it will block the steam, whilst being as flexible as possible for the end user. Having worked with tubing aspects in my field, I understand the struggles to overcome such an issue and I wont let this pit fall ruin the overall rating/review.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.