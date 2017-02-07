2 year warranty
Dihentikan
GC506/39
Pakaian bebas kusut setiap hari
Steamer pakaian Philips DailyTouch yang baru ini dirancang untuk menghilangkan kusut dengan mudah setiap hari. Cukup gantungkan pakaian pada hanger terpadu dan lihat betapa cepatnya uap menghilangkan kusut saat kepala steamer digerakkan ke sekitar kain.
1600 W
Tiang dengan gantungan bisa disesuaikan
2 tingkat uap
Pembuat lipatan, sarung tangan
Uap yang kuat secara terus menerus ditiupkan dari nozel, memungkinkan Anda menghilangkan kusut hanya dengan beberapa sapuan.
Atur tingkat uap pilihan Anda untuk hasil optimal pada beragam jenis kain.
Kepala steamer khusus yang ergonomis memiliki pelat uap XL untuk membantu mendapatkan hasil dengan cepat.
Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip
Penghargaan
3.5
dari 5
13
Ulasan
Nitin
07/02/2017
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
A must have
A product which is easy and convenient to use. A must have product..
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Serena65
05/02/2017
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Great product
I love this machine especially with the crease maker, excellent for shirts and pants. only problem with it is the short power lead.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
DesignerDan
27/11/2016
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Powerful Steam and Intuitive design
As a product designer I've always been quite fond of the philips range. The price for quality is great but it is a little more than just that for myself. This steamer fantastic for 'quick jobs' when it comes to touching up those little stand out wrinkles where one can't justify the effort setting up the ironing board for. Ongoing maintenance of a product is usually where the ratings drop on my radar, however not in this case. The steamer is straight forward to re-fill with water and clean once every 2-3 months. Additionally, the nozzle does have build up of lint from the clothes that are steamed which can be simply wiped off with a tissue. The only pain I have with this product is the limited degree of movement for the tube. At times the desired angle cannot be achieved, however this is inevitable (at this present era). I understand that it should not kink easily or else it will block the steam, whilst being as flexible as possible for the end user. Having worked with tubing aspects in my field, I understand the struggles to overcome such an issue and I wont let this pit fall ruin the overall rating/review.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk DailyTouch GC506/30 Garment Steamer