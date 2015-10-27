Hi there, Thank you for sharing your review here with us. We're sorry to hear you’re having these difficulties with this Philips Iron. Obviously, that should not have been the case! We'd like to take a closer look at this for you to see how we can help. At your earliest convenience, please feel free to get in touch via social media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (https://philips.to/fb247), and Twitter (https://philips.to/tw247). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website (https://philips.to/2XeizXO). One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards,