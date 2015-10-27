ProdukDukungan
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Semua seri

  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
  • Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai

Dihentikan

7300 seriesPenghasil uap bertekanan

GC7330/02

2.3
| (3) Ulasan

1 award

Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai
Karena dibuat untuk mempercepat menyetrika dari awal hingga selesai, GC7330 siap digunakan dalam waktu 2 menit. Tenaga uap bertekanan mempercepat penyetrikaan dengan menembus kain lebih dalam dan corong pengisian air ekstra besar memungkinkan pengisian dengan cepat & mudah kapan saja.
Lihat semua manfaat

Tenaga uap bertekanan dengan pengisian tangki air yang cepat

Menyetrika lebih cepat - dari awal hingga selesai

  • Uap variabel

Tekanan uap hingga 4 bar untuk menyetrika dengan cepat

Tekanan uap hingga 4 bar untuk menyetrika dengan cepat

Gandakan kecepatan menyetrika Anda dengan uap bertekanan. Uap bertekanan menembus ke dalam kain, mempercepat dan memudahkan proses menyetrika, bahkan pada kain yang sulit.

Setrika ringan untuk menyetrika tanpa repot

Berat setrika hanya 1,2 kg, sehingga menyetrika jadi mudah dan tidak repot.

Tapak setrika SteamGlide merupakan tapak premium dari Philips

Tapak setrika SteamGlide merupakan tapak premium dari Philips

Tapak setrika SteamGlide adalah tapak setrika terbaik Philips untuk setrika uap. Tapak ini sangat tahan gores, sangat licin, dan mudah dibersihkan.

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Penghargaan

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

2.3

dari 5

3

Ulasan

5
3

27/10/2015

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

Good product

I have been using this iron for a few years and am still happy with it. It uses a lot of water but this results in a lot of steam.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

12/07/2016

Australia

Australia

Switches off randomly

I have this for 3 years but recently it starts switching off randomly, as per other reviews this seems common problem with this model,

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

03/01/2020

Australia

Australia

Bad Base Plate

I love an iron that uses steam but unfortunately the sole or base of Philips is so susceptible to prevalent dirt & so I bought another brand to replace it in 2018

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.