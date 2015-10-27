2 year warranty
Dihentikan
GC7330/02
Uap variabel
Gandakan kecepatan menyetrika Anda dengan uap bertekanan. Uap bertekanan menembus ke dalam kain, mempercepat dan memudahkan proses menyetrika, bahkan pada kain yang sulit.
Berat setrika hanya 1,2 kg, sehingga menyetrika jadi mudah dan tidak repot.
Tapak setrika SteamGlide adalah tapak setrika terbaik Philips untuk setrika uap. Tapak ini sangat tahan gores, sangat licin, dan mudah dibersihkan.
Penghargaan
2.3
dari 5
3
Ulasan
Gmax
27/10/2015
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Good product
I have been using this iron for a few years and am still happy with it. It uses a lot of water but this results in a lot of steam.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
HARDY
12/07/2016
Australia
Switches off randomly
I have this for 3 years but recently it starts switching off randomly, as per other reviews this seems common problem with this model,
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
Alan62
03/01/2020
Australia
Bad Base Plate
I love an iron that uses steam but unfortunately the sole or base of Philips is so susceptible to prevalent dirt & so I bought another brand to replace it in 2018
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 7300 series GC7330 Pressurised steam generator