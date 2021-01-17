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  • Membuat sandwich enak jadi mudah
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  • Membuat sandwich enak jadi mudah
  • Membuat sandwich enak jadi mudah
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  • Membuat sandwich enak jadi mudah

Dihentikan

Daily CollectionPembuat sandwich

HD2393/92

3.8
| (4) Ulasan
Membuat sandwich enak jadi mudah
Sandwich panggang sempurna kapan saja dengan pembuat sandwich bersuhu tinggi dan berdaya tinggi, serta pelat potong dan segel untuk mengunci bahan-bahan di dalamnya. Paling mudah digunakan dengan sistem pengunci mudah dan mudah disimpan dengan pilihan penyimpanan vertikal yang ringkas.
Lihat semua manfaat

Dengan sistem kunci mudah dan penyimpanan vertikal

Membuat sandwich enak jadi mudah

  • 820 W

  • Pelat potong dan segel

Gagang anti panas

Gagang anti panas

Gagang tetap dingin agar aman digunakan saat memanggang.

Fasilitas penggulungan kabel

Fasilitas penggulungan kabel

Fasilitas penggulungan kabel untuk menyimpan kabel dengan rapi.

Pelat potong dan segel mengunci bahan-bahan/keju di dalam sandwich

Pelat potong dan segel mengunci bahan-bahan/keju di dalam sandwich

Pelat potong dan segel untuk memastikan bahan-bahan dan keju terkunci di dalam sandwich

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.8

dari 5

4

Ulasan

5
2
1

17/01/2021

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good product and easy to use.

I like the product especially the lock features ensure it's securely seal when heating the sandwich compared to other products. It will be great if the plate can be removable to clean as some bread left over pieces in the sandwich maker makes it hard to clean.

Keunggulan

Good, non-stick plate and fast heat with tight seal

Kekurangan

the cleaning process after used as it's unable to remove the plate as it permanently attached to the item

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Date of Use 2020-01-16

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Date of Use 2020-01-16

19/03/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use

Very easy to use it. performance is good. My kids also can make it themselve without parents'guide.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

16/02/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Great sandwiches. Lacks removeable plates; makes rinsing soap off scary.

Makes fantastic sandwiches, perfectly sized for standard bread. It truely does seal the contents inside the bread, dividing it into perfect triangles. This is not easy to clean because the hot irons are not removable. To rinse the soap off them, you run the whole entire unit under the water. This risks getting water inside the electronics which could short it out. The toasted sandwiches are GREAT! Grilled cheese is GREAT! But what a mess to clean up. Dripping butter and melted cheese cannot be neglected or simply "wiped off". It must be washed with soap and water. Then can't use it again (for 24 hours) until I'm sure the electronics have completely dried out.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD2393/91 Sandwich maker

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