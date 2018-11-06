2 year warranty
Dihentikan
1,8 liter
10 cangkir
Terdapat sistem pemanas yang mengelilingi penanak nasi, termasuk rangkaian pemanas pada sisi atas, rangkaian pemanas di sekeliling, dan rangkaian pemanas utama pada sisi bawah. Sistem pemanasan 3D untuk panas yang merata, menjaga kehangatan dengan lebih efektif, dan memberikan hasil memasak yang lebih baik
Fungsi tetap hangat otomatis menjaga nasi tetap segar selama 48 jam
Panci 5-lapis setebal 1,5 mm untuk pemanasan merata, memasak nasi lebih lezat.
5.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
FanofBasmatiRice
06/11/2018
Singapore
No frills cooker but it works well with basmati rice.
For some reason in the past, when I use a rice cooker, either a fuzzy logic or a basic model, whatever the brand, to cook the rice of my choice, viz. basmati rice, my rice always ended up scorched at the bottom and broken up. After that, I resorted to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven to obtain beautifully cooked and visually appetizing grains of basmati rice - long and still intact. This Philips jar cooker produces the closest result to cooking basmati rice in a microwave oven minus the hassle of cleaning up the oven interior after each use. I like it. It is simple to use, easy to clean, it is half the output power of my microwave oven but most of all, it works. For me.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD3018 Jar
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD3018 Jar