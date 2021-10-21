2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Sensor Touch
Daya tinggi 2100W
Setelan waktu memasak 1 - 120 menit.
Memasak cepat dengan daya tinggi (2100w) agar nutrisi langsung terkunci
5 menu masakan sehat dengan program pemanasan unik.
5.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
dedesaid
21/10/2021
Singapore
sleek induction cooker with glass top
the induction cooker does not get hot around the pot, very efficient in heating up contents in the pot, sleek looking with glass top as well, v pleased with both aesthetics and function of induction cooker!
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Viva Collection HD4932/30 Induction cooker
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Viva Collection HD4932/30 Induction cooker