2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Dengan teko kaca
Putih biru
Tangki air transparan yang memperlihatkan tingkat air di dalam tangki.
Lampu merah pada tombol sakelar menyala ketika pembuat kopi dihidupkan.
Komponen yang tahan mesin cuci piring untuk pembersihan mudah
5.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Dr. G
21/08/2024
Philippines
Best coffee maker I've ever had!
This coffee maker is elegantly designed, simple, durable, and reliably delivers delicious hot coffee. I've used this every morning for over 10 years and I've never had any trouble with it. I liked it so much that I bought two (home and office), and I threw away the other coffee makers I had. I'm sad to see it is no longer available.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2022-08-20
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2022-08-20