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2 year warranty

Semua seri

  • Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat
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  • Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat
  • Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat
  • Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat
  • Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat

Dihentikan

Daily CollectionPembuat kopi

HD7466/70

5
| (1) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini
Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat
Pembuat kopi yang andal dan mudah digunakan, ideal bagi mereka yang menginginkan desain ringkas.
Lihat semua manfaat

Desain ringkas, untuk 4 hingga 6 cangkir

Kopi nikmat mudah dibuat

  • Dengan teko kaca

  • Putih biru

Tangki air transparan

Tangki air transparan

Tangki air transparan yang memperlihatkan tingkat air di dalam tangki.

Sakelar daya LED menyala ketika pembuat kopi dihidupkan

Sakelar daya LED menyala ketika pembuat kopi dihidupkan

Lampu merah pada tombol sakelar menyala ketika pembuat kopi dihidupkan.

Bagian-bagian alat yang dapat dicuci dalam mesin cuci piring

Bagian-bagian alat yang dapat dicuci dalam mesin cuci piring

Komponen yang tahan mesin cuci piring untuk pembersihan mudah

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

5.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

4
3
2
1

21/08/2024

Philippines

Philippines

Best coffee maker I've ever had!

This coffee maker is elegantly designed, simple, durable, and reliably delivers delicious hot coffee. I've used this every morning for over 10 years and I've never had any trouble with it. I liked it so much that I bought two (home and office), and I threw away the other coffee makers I had. I'm sad to see it is no longer available.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker

Date of Use 2022-08-20

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker

Date of Use 2022-08-20

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

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  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.