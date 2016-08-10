2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
sintesis sempurna antara bentuk ringkas, kinerja, desain, dan bahan premium
Pembuih Susu Klasik
Baja antikarat
Desain terkini mesin espresso Saeco Anda disempurnakan dengan sentuhan akhir baja anti karat. Ini menghasilkan tampilan berkualitas tinggi yang akan menjadi ciri khas pada meja dapur Anda. Baja anti karat juga memberi daya tahan lebih kuat untuk kinerja yang awet.
Mesin espresso ini dilengkapi dengan penggiling keramik 100%. Saeco menggunakan penggiling keramik karena hasil gilingannya yang konsisten, tanpa menjadikan biji kopi terlalu panas, sehingga menghasilkan kopi espresso yang sempurna. Keramik juga memastikan kinerja yang awet dan pemrosesan yang benar-benar senyap.
Teknologi pendidih cepat Saeco memastikan mesin Anda selalu siap. Kini Anda tak perlu menunggu di antara proses penyeduhan setiap espresso. Anda dapat menyiapkan kopi terus-menerus.
5.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
mrmagoo
10/08/2016
Australia
Excellent
So I've gotten the 8837 and thinking with the reviews, I'd made a mistake. Well, to be honest, I must have gotten a good one. I find by following the instructions from the book it was easy to set up and perfect coffee first time. Yes, the waste trays are a little small but as a rule I check them all each time before using and after all, it is a domestic product. I have soft water if that makes a difference? Two things. I use the same coffee beans consistently that I've used in my esam so with a fine grind and it tastes fantastic. The other thing is, the milk is pretty bubbly but if you steam on the angle then you do get that silky milk froth. Worth experimenting. I love the taste it brings out of the coffee and the colour looks perfect.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine