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  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah
  • Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah

Dihentikan

Philips Saeco SyntiaMesin espresso super-otomatis

HD8837/01

5

| (1) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah

sintesis sempurna antara bentuk ringkas, kinerja, desain, dan bahan premium

Lihat semua manfaat

sistem biji-hingga-cangkir yang ringkas dan penuh gaya

Nikmati kelezatan espresso Italia di rumah

  • Pembuih Susu Klasik

  • Baja antikarat

Desain terkini dengan sentuhan akhir baja anti karat

Desain terkini dengan sentuhan akhir baja anti karat

Desain terkini mesin espresso Saeco Anda disempurnakan dengan sentuhan akhir baja anti karat. Ini menghasilkan tampilan berkualitas tinggi yang akan menjadi ciri khas pada meja dapur Anda. Baja anti karat juga memberi daya tahan lebih kuat untuk kinerja yang awet.

Kopi tanpa rasa hangus berkat penggiling keramik 100%

Kopi tanpa rasa hangus berkat penggiling keramik 100%

Mesin espresso ini dilengkapi dengan penggiling keramik 100%. Saeco menggunakan penggiling keramik karena hasil gilingannya yang konsisten, tanpa menjadikan biji kopi terlalu panas, sehingga menghasilkan kopi espresso yang sempurna. Keramik juga memastikan kinerja yang awet dan pemrosesan yang benar-benar senyap.

Kopi siap tanpa menunggu lama berkat fungsi pendidih cepat

Kopi siap tanpa menunggu lama berkat fungsi pendidih cepat

Teknologi pendidih cepat Saeco memastikan mesin Anda selalu siap. Kini Anda tak perlu menunggu di antara proses penyeduhan setiap espresso. Anda dapat menyiapkan kopi terus-menerus.

Spesifikasi Teknis

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

5.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

4
3
2
1

10/08/2016

Australia

Australia

Excellent

So I've gotten the 8837 and thinking with the reviews, I'd made a mistake. Well, to be honest, I must have gotten a good one. I find by following the instructions from the book it was easy to set up and perfect coffee first time. Yes, the waste trays are a little small but as a rule I check them all each time before using and after all, it is a domestic product. I have soft water if that makes a difference? Two things. I use the same coffee beans consistently that I've used in my esam so with a fine grind and it tastes fantastic. The other thing is, the milk is pretty bubbly but if you steam on the angle then you do get that silky milk froth. Worth experimenting. I love the taste it brings out of the coffee and the colour looks perfect.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Syntia HD8837/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

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