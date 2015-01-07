2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HD8930/01
Kinerja tangguh, cangkir demi cangkir
Mesin espresso Saeco Royal yang baru adalah peremajaan dari model klasik tepercaya. Yang tidak berubah adalah kinerjanya yang luar biasa tangguh dan tangki besar untuk biji kopi, air, dan bubuk kopi.
Menyeduh 7 varian kopi
Pembuih Susu Otomatis
Perak
Penggiling dengan 5 setelan
Efisiensi dan kemudahan penggunaan adalah inspirasi utama saat Saeco menciptakan alat penyeduh pertamanya 30 tahun yang lalu. Alat ini tetap menjadi karya teknologi yang penuh inspirasi dan bermakna hingga kini. Seperti biasa, membersihkannya amat mudah – cukup lepas dan bilas di bawah keran selama beberapa detik, lalu pasang kembali dengan mudah.
Setelah memilih kekentalan ideal dari 5 setelan berbeda, simpan pilihan Anda dengan mudah menggunakan Fungsi Memo, beserta durasi dan suhu yang Anda inginkan. Setiap cangkir di masa mendatang akan disesuaikan tepat seperti selera Anda. Anda tidak perlu mengingatnya lagi, tidak seperti barista setempat.
Pembuih Susu Otomatis akan menyempurnakan kopi dengan satu sentuhan tombol. Dalam hitungan detik kopi akan dilapisi dengan susu lembut berkonsistensi terbaik - daya pikat utama bagi para pencinta cappuccino.
3.3
dari 5
3
Ulasan
nickster76
07/01/2015
Australia
The best kitchen appliance i have ever bought
I totally love this coffee machine. It has a big water tank, and coffee hop. Everything is easy to clean, and requires minimal maintenance. Once a week I clean the brew group, and every 6 months I descale. I do find though if I don't keep it clean that the cuppachino attachment doesn't froth as well as it should. I see this as a good thing so I know I have to get cleaning (and by cleaning I mean a 30 second wash of the attachment#! I also found cheap low fat milk does not work in it - I use a good quality reduced fat #pauls smarter white) and that froths the best. I don't use the milk canister that was provided with my machine as I find it cumbersome and too small to hold enough milk for making coffee for a group of people.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
BarossaTeresa
03/11/2014
Australia
The biggest let down of this machine is the cappucinatore
Inconsistencies continue after owning this machine for 2 years with the milk frothing and varying temperature of milk. Sometimes I'll get a hot cappucino but most times I do not. I've followed all the advice laid out in the manual but to no avail. I clean it before and after use and do the thorough clean on a regular basis. I've tried different milks and it hasn't made a difference. Disappointed. Frustrated. I want a hot coffee every time! The rest of the machine is good but this is the biggest let down having milk temp variances because I don't drink black coffee.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
MarkyMark
02/04/2014
Australia
Wouldn't buy this one again.
We have had quite a few Saeco's over the years and this by far is not the best model. Our last one had to boilers so we could make coffee and steam at the same time, this one doesn't have that facility. To make it worse, we have to hunt through the menu to turn the unlock the steam functionality, to get the steam to come out also requires a hunt through the menus and to make it worse the steam nozzle is ridiculously short. The steam function shouldn't have been on the machine to start with. Now, it wants to descale every week and there is no way of saying no or cancelling it once it's started. Very disappointed, if I knew what I know now when I bought it I would have gone for the model above or below.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine