We have had quite a few Saeco's over the years and this by far is not the best model. Our last one had to boilers so we could make coffee and steam at the same time, this one doesn't have that facility. To make it worse, we have to hunt through the menu to turn the unlock the steam functionality, to get the steam to come out also requires a hunt through the menus and to make it worse the steam nozzle is ridiculously short. The steam function shouldn't have been on the machine to start with. Now, it wants to descale every week and there is no way of saying no or cancelling it once it's started. Very disappointed, if I knew what I know now when I bought it I would have gone for the model above or below.