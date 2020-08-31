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EasyShine HP4586/00 Ionic styling brush

HP4586/00

4

| (12) Ulasan | 91% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.0

dari 5

12

Ulasan

91%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

2

31/08/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Pembeli terverifikasi

Love this hairbrush!

I researched about this hairbrush before purchasing, as it seem excessive to pay for a hairbrush. In summary, worth every dime: 1. My straight bob hair shines after brushing with it. It no longer looks dry. And I don't even need to use a hair conditioner. 2. The detachable brush and be easily washed. 3. It is very handy! Especially for those who want to carry it around. What can be improved: 1) Make it USB-chargeable 2) Have a cloth carrier for easy of carry the brush around.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-07-31

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-07-31

18/06/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Must try!

Received this as a present and have been loving it ever since! I have thick, coarse hair which sometimes makes me look unkempt because of 'fly away" when i tie my hair. Philips Ionic Brush smooths and leaves my hair so soft and shiny! it is amazing! Highly recommended. I'm not sure if Philips sells the replacement/refill bristles brush separately? If not, Philips, pls consider

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush

27/11/2016

Australia

Australia

nice performance

my hair is very dry and natural curly, it is very useful to me.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush

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Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.