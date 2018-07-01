2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HR1364/00
Nikmati makanan buatan sendiri dalam sekejap
Blender genggam Philips memadukan daya 600 Watt dengan bilah pisau aksi ganda, sehingga memberikan hasil yang sangat lembut dalam sekejap. Menyiapkan sajian buatan sendiri yang sehat dan lezat kini jadi sangat mudah!
600 W
Bilah plastik
Pencacah & aksesori
Memblender dalam sekejap.
Blender genggam Philips memiliki tombol turbo ekstra kuat untuk bahan makanan paling keras.
Pisau aksi ganda blender genggam Philips memotong horizontal dan vertikal.
4.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
PeterR
01/07/2018
Malaysia
OK on the whole
I find the stick blender and whisk useful items in the kitchen. The chopper attachment obviously has design faults, the plastic sprocket is not suitable and failed within a couple of uses. If I buy another similar piece of equipment, I will look at other brands.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR1364/00 Hand blender
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR1364/00 Hand blender