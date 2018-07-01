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  • Nikmati makanan buatan sendiri dalam sekejap
  • Nikmati makanan buatan sendiri dalam sekejap
  • Nikmati makanan buatan sendiri dalam sekejap
  • Nikmati makanan buatan sendiri dalam sekejap

Dihentikan

Daily CollectionBlender tangan

HR1364/00

4

| (1) Ulasan

Nikmati makanan buatan sendiri dalam sekejap

Blender genggam Philips memadukan daya 600 Watt dengan bilah pisau aksi ganda, sehingga memberikan hasil yang sangat lembut dalam sekejap. Menyiapkan sajian buatan sendiri yang sehat dan lezat kini jadi sangat mudah!

Lihat semua manfaat

Blender dengan bilah pisau aksi ganda

Nikmati makanan buatan sendiri dalam sekejap

  • 600 W

  • Bilah plastik

  • Pencacah & aksesori

Motor kuat 600 Watt

Motor kuat 600 Watt

Memblender dalam sekejap.

Untuk bahan makanan yang paling keras

Untuk bahan makanan yang paling keras

Blender genggam Philips memiliki tombol turbo ekstra kuat untuk bahan makanan paling keras.

Pisau aksi ganda

Pisau aksi ganda

Pisau aksi ganda blender genggam Philips memotong horizontal dan vertikal.

Spesifikasi Teknis

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Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

5
3
2
1

01/07/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

OK on the whole

I find the stick blender and whisk useful items in the kitchen. The chopper attachment obviously has design faults, the plastic sprocket is not suitable and failed within a couple of uses. If I buy another similar piece of equipment, I will look at other brands.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR1364/00 Hand blender

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR1364/00 Hand blender

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.