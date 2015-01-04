I am very surprised Philips makes such a poor quality product. The mixer when attached to the bowl doesn't spin in a way that can pick all the items in the bowl. The items on the sides and base are not mixed. The hand mixer is not strong and powerful. It doesn't knead dough unless super super soft. The plastic of this mixer is very light and cheap. I bought this Philips appliance trusting this product to be of good quality but it seems the quality of Philips products is dropping down compared to few years ago. Never again Philips unless you improve your quality. I would love to return this product but in Indonesia there isn't such service.