ProdukDukungan
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Semua seri

  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah

Dihentikan

Mixer berdiri

HR1538/80

1

| (1) Ulasan

Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah

Mixer Philips dengan dudukan, mangkuk, dan ayakan membantu Anda membuat sendiri kue, pai, dan roti yang lezat. Motor 200 Watt yang kuat, 3 kecepatan dan beragam pengocok serta kaitan adonan akan menjadikan proses membuat adonan menyenangkan & mudah.

Lihat semua manfaat

Mixer dengan dudukan dan mangkuk, serta ayakan

Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah

  • 200 W

  • Mangkuk berputar

Disertai kocokan dan kaitan adonan

Disertai kocokan dan kaitan adonan

Sepasang kocokan dan kaitan adonan stainless steel untuk Mixer Philips Anda agar semua resep terkocok/teraduk dan teradon sempurna.

Multi kecepatan dan fungsi pulsa

Multi kecepatan dan fungsi pulsa

Fungsi multi kecepatan dan fungsi pulse untuk hasil sempurna.

Mangkuk berputar

Mangkuk berputar

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

1.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

5
4
3
2

04/01/2015

Indonesia

Indonesia

This product is of very poor quality

I am very surprised Philips makes such a poor quality product. The mixer when attached to the bowl doesn't spin in a way that can pick all the items in the bowl. The items on the sides and base are not mixed. The hand mixer is not strong and powerful. It doesn't knead dough unless super super soft. The plastic of this mixer is very light and cheap. I bought this Philips appliance trusting this product to be of good quality but it seems the quality of Philips products is dropping down compared to few years ago. Never again Philips unless you improve your quality. I would love to return this product but in Indonesia there isn't such service.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1538/80 Stand mixers

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1538/80 Stand mixers

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.