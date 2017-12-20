2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HR1565/55
Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
Membuat sendiri kue, pai, dan roti yang lezat bagi keluarga Anda kini begitu mudah. Dudukan dan mangkuk mixer 400 W dari Philips ini akan mengerjakan semuanya untuk Anda, untuk membuat adonan sempurna dalam beberapa menit. Sungguh pembantu dapur yang bebas genggam.
400 W
Pengocok baja tahan karat
Kaitan adonan, Mangkuk berputar 3 L
Motor berdaya kuat 400 W mampu mengolah beragam bahan makanan.
3.3
dari 5
6
Ulasan
Jackie16
20/12/2017
Singapore
My Phillips mixer .
I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Arina
04/07/2014
Malaysia
Large bowl
I love the large bowl. A good investment, cheaper price but with great features.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/55 Stand mixers
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/55 Stand mixers
JaslynNeo
28/01/2012
Singapore
Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers