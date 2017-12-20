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Semua seri

  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah
  • Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah

Dihentikan

Mixer berdiri

HR1565/55

3.3

| (6) Ulasan

Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah

Membuat sendiri kue, pai, dan roti yang lezat bagi keluarga Anda kini begitu mudah. Dudukan dan mangkuk mixer 400 W dari Philips ini akan mengerjakan semuanya untuk Anda, untuk membuat adonan sempurna dalam beberapa menit. Sungguh pembantu dapur yang bebas genggam.

Lihat semua manfaat

Mixer dengan mangkuk berputar

Membuat sendiri makanan lezat dengan mudah

  • 400 W

  • Pengocok baja tahan karat

  • Kaitan adonan, Mangkuk berputar 3 L

Motor berdaya kuat 400 W

Motor berdaya kuat 400 W

Motor berdaya kuat 400 W mampu mengolah beragam bahan makanan.

Mangkuk berputar 3L

Mangkuk berputar 3L

Dudukan mixer

Dudukan mixer

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.3

dari 5

6

Ulasan

2

20/12/2017

Singapore

Singapore

My Phillips mixer .

I have had one of these mixers for 15 years and just love it, but it is wearing out and would like to purchase another one,but I don't know were to get one can you send me information on this,and I sure have told a lot of ladies about this PHILLIPS mixer.It is the best.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers

04/07/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

Large bowl

I love the large bowl. A good investment, cheaper price but with great features.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/55 Stand mixers

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/55 Stand mixers

28/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent mixer, value for money. However the motor gets a bit hot after using for a while and the beater hits the base of the bowl. Nontheless, for the money, it's a good deal.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HR1565/40 Stand mixers

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.