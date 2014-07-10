2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah
Blender Philips ini menawarkan kombinasi motor 400 W, tabung 1,5 L, dan bilah pisau bintang 5 untuk menciptakan hasil akhir yang sempurna. Memblender jadi begitu mudah.
400 W
Tabung Plastik 1,5 L
2 kecepatan dan fungsi pulse
Pisau bintang 5
Garansi penuh selama 2 tahun.
Semua komponen lepas-pasang, dapat dicuci dalam mesin pencuci piring.
Hindari pecah dengan tabung plastik yang diperkuat ini.
5.0
dari 5
2
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
aryn
10/07/2014
Malaysia
i love it
i can make my ice blended at home now. love the sharp knives and very useful
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/50 Blender
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/50 Blender
CoolBloo
30/10/2020
Singapore
Basic blender for the kitchen
I’ve bought this blender >5 years ago and even it has past the 2-year warranty until now it’s still functioning well. Jar is made of light weight but tough good quality plastic that can handles all sorts of blending job. What I like besides the blades can crushed ice it can also blend chili seeds when blending chilies. That’s the difference with a 5-star jagged edge blades as compared to a 4-star straight edge blades I think. From some of the earlier reviews stating that the jar is leaky which I have also faced same issue but I realised that since the blade component is removal for washing it was not tightened properly after washing. Be sure to tighten the blade component tightly following the direction indicated at the base of the blade component. I suggest to do a water test after each removal of blade component by filling up the jar with some water to check for leakage before use to prevent any accidental mess from the leakage. I highly recommend this blender for its price point and reliability.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender