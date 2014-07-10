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2 year warranty

Semua seri

  • Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah
  • Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah
  • Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah
  • Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah
  • Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah
  • Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah

Dihentikan

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2000/50

5

| (2) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah

Blender Philips ini menawarkan kombinasi motor 400 W, tabung 1,5 L, dan bilah pisau bintang 5 untuk menciptakan hasil akhir yang sempurna. Memblender jadi begitu mudah.

Lihat semua manfaat

Pisau bintang 5 dan motor 400 W

Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah

  • 400 W

  • Tabung Plastik 1,5 L

  • 2 kecepatan dan fungsi pulse

  • Pisau bintang 5

Jaminan 2 tahun

Jaminan 2 tahun

Garansi penuh selama 2 tahun.

Semua bagian aman dlm mesin cuci piring

Semua bagian aman dlm mesin cuci piring

Semua komponen lepas-pasang, dapat dicuci dalam mesin pencuci piring.

Tabung tahan-pecah

Tabung tahan-pecah

Hindari pecah dengan tabung plastik yang diperkuat ini.

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

5.0

dari 5

2

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

4
3
2
1

10/07/2014

Malaysia

Malaysia

i love it

i can make my ice blended at home now. love the sharp knives and very useful

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/50 Blender

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/50 Blender

30/10/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Basic blender for the kitchen

I’ve bought this blender >5 years ago and even it has past the 2-year warranty until now it’s still functioning well. Jar is made of light weight but tough good quality plastic that can handles all sorts of blending job. What I like besides the blades can crushed ice it can also blend chili seeds when blending chilies. That’s the difference with a 5-star jagged edge blades as compared to a 4-star straight edge blades I think. From some of the earlier reviews stating that the jar is leaky which I have also faced same issue but I realised that since the blade component is removal for washing it was not tightened properly after washing. Be sure to tighten the blade component tightly following the direction indicated at the base of the blade component. I suggest to do a water test after each removal of blade component by filling up the jar with some water to check for leakage before use to prevent any accidental mess from the leakage. I highly recommend this blender for its price point and reliability.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender

Daftar sekarang & dapatkan Welcome Voucher DISKON 20%

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima komunikasi promosi tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips berdasarkan preferensi dan perilaku saya. Saya dapat berhenti berlangganan kapan saja.

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.