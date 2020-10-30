I’ve bought this blender >5 years ago and even it has past the 2-year warranty until now it’s still functioning well. Jar is made of light weight but tough good quality plastic that can handles all sorts of blending job. What I like besides the blades can crushed ice it can also blend chili seeds when blending chilies. That’s the difference with a 5-star jagged edge blades as compared to a 4-star straight edge blades I think. From some of the earlier reviews stating that the jar is leaky which I have also faced same issue but I realised that since the blade component is removal for washing it was not tightened properly after washing. Be sure to tighten the blade component tightly following the direction indicated at the base of the blade component. I suggest to do a water test after each removal of blade component by filling up the jar with some water to check for leakage before use to prevent any accidental mess from the leakage. I highly recommend this blender for its price point and reliability.