2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HR2000/70
Memblender bahan yang sulit jadi mudah
Blender Philips ini menawarkan kombinasi motor 350 W, tabung 1,5 L, dan bilah pisau bintang 5 untuk menciptakan hasil akhir yang sempurna. Memblender jadi begitu mudah.
350W
Tabung Plastik 1,5 L
2 kecepatan dan fungsi pulse
Pisau bintang 5
Semua komponen lepas-pasang, dapat dicuci dalam mesin pencuci piring.
Hindari pecah dengan tabung plastik yang diperkuat ini.
Mudah dibersihkan dengan efektif, cukup dengan melepas pisau dari tabung.
3.3
dari 5
3
Ulasan
CoolBloo
30/10/2020
Singapore
Basic blender for the kitchen
I’ve bought this blender >5 years ago and even it has past the 2-year warranty until now it’s still functioning well. Jar is made of light weight but tough good quality plastic that can handles all sorts of blending job. What I like besides the blades can crushed ice it can also blend chili seeds when blending chilies. That’s the difference with a 5-star jagged edge blades as compared to a 4-star straight edge blades I think. From some of the earlier reviews stating that the jar is leaky which I have also faced same issue but I realised that since the blade component is removal for washing it was not tightened properly after washing. Be sure to tighten the blade component tightly following the direction indicated at the base of the blade component. I suggest to do a water test after each removal of blade component by filling up the jar with some water to check for leakage before use to prevent any accidental mess from the leakage. I highly recommend this blender for its price point and reliability.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
lynn
18/08/2013
Malaysia
good
I use it to blend fruit, if blend completely and full with fiber.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Tahmid663
16/02/2022
Malaysia
Leaky!!!
I bought this blender in 2017. It perfomed well for 1 and half year. Then it stared leaking. It is not usable now although the motor is still in fresh condition. I this this problem wouldn't happen if Phillips made the jar and the blade in one piece...
Keunggulan
Cheap but effective
Kekurangan
Jar will leak
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Date of Use 2020-02-16
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk Daily Collection HR2000/70 Blender
Date of Use 2020-02-16