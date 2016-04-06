2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HTS3531/98
-
Karena Dolby Digital, standar audio multi saluran digital terdepan di dunia, memanfaatkan cara telinga manusia memproses suara, Anda akan merasakan audio suara surround berkualitas terbaik dengan isyarat spasial yang nyata.
3.3
dari 5
4
Ulasan
Louie
06/04/2016
Australia
Great sound
This theater system is great, the sound is really good although it only works when im playing a DVD, I want to have it operating for normal television use as well but have tried everything. If there a specific instructions for this id love to know! Perhaps it doesnt have the capability for it, but im sure it does!
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Bazz
25/08/2013
Australia
This product is good value
The quality of sound improves the very tinny flat screen TV to something that resembles a high quality unit.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Frisb
25/08/2013
Australia
Good sound for the price, however some letdowns
I like the styling of this product and the sound quality if good for the price. However the following things are dissapointing: - Operating system is very slow to start and change function modes, makes the remote frustrating to use as you often press the button more times than you should. - Display screen is difficult to read in the day time - My unit has a fault where the radio detunes to static after a peroid of play, changing the function mode to something else and changing back to radio restores functionality (I spoke with customer service, they checked that it had the latest firmwear installed and then recommended I take it back to the store).
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3531 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3531 5.1 Home theater