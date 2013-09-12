Awesome product but I would like it to be wireless and to support more video, picture, and music formats. I would also like to have more updates. But apart from that it works great, haven’t had an issue with it. (apart from when I push a button when it is turning on the speakers won’t work until I restart the product but that is ok as it is using all of its ram to start up quick and efficient and I don’t have to wait 2 minutes like my other surround sound I only have to wait 20-30 seconds). Thanks.