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HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

HTS3541/98

2

| (6) Ulasan

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Daya RMS 300W memberikan suara dahsyat untuk musik dan film

Daya RMS 300W memberikan suara dahsyat untuk musik dan film

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Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD untuk suara surround berfidelitas tinggi

Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD untuk suara surround berfidelitas tinggi

Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD Master Audio Essential memberikan suara terbaik dari Disc Blu-ray Anda. Audio yang dihasilkan hampir tidak dapat dibedakan dari master studio, sehingga Anda akan mendengar apa yang ditujukan oleh pembuatnya untuk Anda dengar. Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD Master Audio Essential menyempurnakan pengalaman hiburan definisi tinggi.

Driver speaker yang terpapar untuk suara surround dahsyat

Driver speaker yang terpapar untuk suara surround dahsyat

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Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

2.0

dari 5

6

Ulasan

4
2

12/09/2013

Australia

Australia

Awesome product

Awesome product but I would like it to be wireless and to support more video, picture, and music formats. I would also like to have more updates. But apart from that it works great, haven’t had an issue with it. (apart from when I push a button when it is turning on the speakers won’t work until I restart the product but that is ok as it is using all of its ram to start up quick and efficient and I don’t have to wait 2 minutes like my other surround sound I only have to wait 20-30 seconds). Thanks.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

26/08/2016

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

ถ้าใช้งานในห้องขนาดเล็ก รับรองว่าคุ้ม

เสียงดี เล่นแผ่นได้ดี คุ้มค่าในเงินที่จ่ายไป ในช่วงแรกๆ สามาระรับวิทยุได้ชัดบางคลื่น สองปีผ่าน รับไม่ค่อยชัดสักคลื่อน ต้องเพิ่มสายอากาศยาวๆ

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 โฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 โฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล

25/08/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Poor User Interface

Not user friendly. Difficult and troublesome to use. Give a lot of problems when using it.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater

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