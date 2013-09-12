2 year warranty
Dihentikan
HTS3541/98
-
Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD Master Audio Essential memberikan suara terbaik dari Disc Blu-ray Anda. Audio yang dihasilkan hampir tidak dapat dibedakan dari master studio, sehingga Anda akan mendengar apa yang ditujukan oleh pembuatnya untuk Anda dengar. Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD Master Audio Essential menyempurnakan pengalaman hiburan definisi tinggi.
2.0
dari 5
6
Ulasan
DJDylan44
12/09/2013
Australia
Awesome product
Awesome product but I would like it to be wireless and to support more video, picture, and music formats. I would also like to have more updates. But apart from that it works great, haven’t had an issue with it. (apart from when I push a button when it is turning on the speakers won’t work until I restart the product but that is ok as it is using all of its ram to start up quick and efficient and I don’t have to wait 2 minutes like my other surround sound I only have to wait 20-30 seconds). Thanks.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Narathip
26/08/2016
ประเทศไทย
ถ้าใช้งานในห้องขนาดเล็ก รับรองว่าคุ้ม
เสียงดี เล่นแผ่นได้ดี คุ้มค่าในเงินที่จ่ายไป ในช่วงแรกๆ สามาระรับวิทยุได้ชัดบางคลื่น สองปีผ่าน รับไม่ค่อยชัดสักคลื่อน ต้องเพิ่มสายอากาศยาวๆ
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 โฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 โฮมเธียเตอร์ 5.1 แชนเนล
charlestan
25/08/2015
Singapore
Poor User Interface
Not user friendly. Difficult and troublesome to use. Give a lot of problems when using it.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS3541 5.1 Home theater