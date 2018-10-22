2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Speaker bertenaga dengan sistem bass-reflex dan pipa bas ganda akan meningkatkan frekuensi rendah dan memberikan suara bas yang dalam dan solid rock. Anda dapat mendengar gumaman pelan atau teriakan kencang.
Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD Master Audio Essential memberikan suara terbaik dari Disc Blu-ray Anda. Audio yang dihasilkan hampir tidak dapat dibedakan dari master studio, sehingga Anda akan mendengar apa yang ditujukan oleh pembuatnya untuk Anda dengar. Dolby TrueHD dan DTS-HD Master Audio Essential menyempurnakan pengalaman hiburan definisi tinggi.
-
3.5
dari 5
2
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
blastfromthepast
22/10/2018
Singapore
Can't get ARC to work for audio input.
Love the two HDMI inputs that help you connect other devices to it, like appleTV etc... However, I cannot get the HDMI(ARC) working to provide audio from my Panasonic TV. The link is established and I can control the device with my TV-remote but there is no sound coming through. Had to fall back to using Optical Input on this device. Overall, it does a decent job and fits neatly under the TV saving you from the ugliness of needlessly bulky and expensive AV receivers.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
krish
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Slow start-up and response
Overall sound quality and picture quality good but somewhat disappointed with slow start-up after power on and remote control buttons are not responsive as well.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS5563 5.1 Home theater
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HTS5563 5.1 Home theater