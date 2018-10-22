Love the two HDMI inputs that help you connect other devices to it, like appleTV etc... However, I cannot get the HDMI(ARC) working to provide audio from my Panasonic TV. The link is established and I can control the device with my TV-remote but there is no sound coming through. Had to fall back to using Optical Input on this device. Overall, it does a decent job and fits neatly under the TV saving you from the ugliness of needlessly bulky and expensive AV receivers.