2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Desain ringkas yang cocok untuk berbagai tempat dan gaya hidup. Set yang ringkas di semua ruangan berkat desain dan ukuran ramping.
Dynamic Bass Boost memaksimalkan pengalaman mendengarkan musik dengan menekankan pada konten bass musik di sepanjang jangkauan pengaturan volume - dari rendah ke tinggi – hanya dengan sentuhan pada tombol! Frekuensi bass paling bawah biasanya akan hilang ketika volume diatur terlalu rendah. Untuk mencegah hal ini, Dynamic Bass Boost dapat diaktifkan untuk mendorong level bass, sehingga Anda dapat menikmati suara yang konsisten setiap kali Anda menurunkan volume.
FM Digital menawarkan pilihan musik tambahan ke pilihan musik Anda pada sistem audio Philips Anda. Cukup selaraskan stasiun yang ingin Anda prasetel, tekan dan tahan tombol prasetel untuk menyimpan frekuensi. Dengan stasiun radio prasetel yang dapat disimpan, Anda dapat mengakses dengan cepat stasiun radio favorit Anda tanpa setiap kali menyelaraskan frekuensi secara manual.
3.5
dari 5
2
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Darius1079
16/03/2015
Singapore
Good but not for but distorts bass
The Philips MCM103 is a great way to play your music, whether it is through CD or connecting your MP3 player or through the FM radio. However, it does tend to distort the sound when reaching higher levels of volume or when there's too much bass.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk MCM103 Cube micro sound system
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk MCM103 Cube micro sound system
SlushsMom
07/06/2014
Malaysia
An okay sound system for its price
I bought the Cube for its white color and the unit is very easy to set up. I use the CD and USB functions most. There is little difference in audio quality. I am most pleased with the radio as it picks up waves better than other radios I have owned in the past. When I purchased it, I didn't like that it had a heavy base. The setting for DSC is only changeable on the remote and not on the unit- so don't lose that remote! Should you switch from CD to USB function, the original setting comes back on and you'd have to change it again. The USB player doesn't play MP4 which is the format all my music comes in- from original cds and itunes. I had to convert every piece to MP3 before I could use it from the USB port. And again, because of the heavy base (even in jazz and classical modes) some song pieces do not sound like its original. The digital window shows the number of tracks and which track is playing, as well as the time of the track. It doesn't show the name of the song or the album. Once in a while, it will play the same song over and over till you restart the unit. I have no major complains for this item. For its price, I do not expect superior sound. It serves its purpose streaming music throughout the day.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk MCM103 Cube micro sound system
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk MCM103 Cube micro sound system