I bought the Cube for its white color and the unit is very easy to set up. I use the CD and USB functions most. There is little difference in audio quality. I am most pleased with the radio as it picks up waves better than other radios I have owned in the past. When I purchased it, I didn't like that it had a heavy base. The setting for DSC is only changeable on the remote and not on the unit- so don't lose that remote! Should you switch from CD to USB function, the original setting comes back on and you'd have to change it again. The USB player doesn't play MP4 which is the format all my music comes in- from original cds and itunes. I had to convert every piece to MP3 before I could use it from the USB port. And again, because of the heavy base (even in jazz and classical modes) some song pieces do not sound like its original. The digital window shows the number of tracks and which track is playing, as well as the time of the track. It doesn't show the name of the song or the album. Once in a while, it will play the same song over and over till you restart the unit. I have no major complains for this item. For its price, I do not expect superior sound. It serves its purpose streaming music throughout the day.