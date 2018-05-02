Sorry folks, but this battery is junk as far as I am concerned. A brand I will out of courtesy not name here for the same cost lasts at least four times longer in my Microsoft Mouse. Your battery, the Phillips AAA "Long Life" RO3 battery may have its name referencing ONLY its shelf life, as its life in use is a serious disappointment. Lasting only about one week in my mouse, it bleeds down so fast after four days it 'blinks red'. After the sixth or seventh day, it fails to activate the mouse. The 'other brand' I use lasts no less than a month before the mouse starts to 'blink red', though it will continue to get a green light on start-up for another week. The 'best before date' appears to be 12-2019 stamped on the end-cap.