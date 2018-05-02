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LongLifeBaterai

R03L10S/97

1

| (1) Ulasan

Baterai terbaik untuk perangkat low-drain

Untuk produk low-drain, pilih baterai LongLife. Teknologi Zinc-Chloride sangat sesuai untuk jam, radio, kalkulator, dan remote control.

Lihat semua manfaat

Baterai terbaik untuk perangkat low-drain

  • AAA

  • Zinc-Chloride

Baterai tetap awet digunakan hingga 3 tahun

Semua baterai mengalami kehilangan energi bila tidak digunakan. Kami menjamin baterai tetap memiliki setidaknya 80% energinya semula sebelum tanggal penggunaan terbaiknya (best-before).

Warna membuat ukuran baterai mudah dikenali

Agar ukuran baterai yang paling umum mudah dikenali, kami menggunakan kode warna untuk ukuran baterai sesuai dengan standar industri.

Teknologi Zinc-Chloride berkualitas tinggi memastikan masa pakai yang lama

Teknologi Zinc-Chloride berkualitas tinggi memastikan masa pakai baterai yang lama bila digunakan pada perangkat dengan konsumsi energi rendah.

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

1.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

5
4
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2

02/05/2018

Australia

Australia

"Long Life" = Short Life.

Sorry folks, but this battery is junk as far as I am concerned. A brand I will out of courtesy not name here for the same cost lasts at least four times longer in my Microsoft Mouse. Your battery, the Phillips AAA "Long Life" RO3 battery may have its name referencing ONLY its shelf life, as its life in use is a serious disappointment. Lasting only about one week in my mouse, it bleeds down so fast after four days it 'blinks red'. After the sixth or seventh day, it fails to activate the mouse. The 'other brand' I use lasts no less than a month before the mouse starts to 'blink red', though it will continue to get a green light on start-up for another week. The 'best before date' appears to be 12-2019 stamped on the end-cap.

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk LongLife R03L10S Battery

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk LongLife R03L10S Battery

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Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

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