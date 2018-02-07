Hi there, Thank you for taking the time to write your honest review. We're very sorry to hear about the inconvenience you're experiencing with the Avent Spout Cups. We would like to take a closer look and see how we could assist you, as this is not the experience we wish for our consumers. Please feel free to get in touch via social media. We’re available 24/7 on Facebook (Philips) and Twitter (PhilipsCare). Alternatively, you can reach out to us via the contact page on our website. One of our colleagues will then try their best to help you further. Hope to speak to you soon! Kind regards, Philips Consumer Care