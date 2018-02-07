2 year warranty
SCF551/05
Mudah menyedot
Spout cup Philips Avent ini cocok untuk balita dan orang tua. Cerat silikon lembut memudahkan anak menyedot dan komponen yang lebih sedikit menjadikan gelas mudah dicuci
Mudah menyedot
7oz/200ml
6+ bulan
anak laki-laki
.
Cerat dilengkapi katup internal, sehingga cepat dirakit dan praktis.
Wadah sippy cup dirancang agar mudah dipegang oleh tangan yang kecil.
Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip
3.4
dari 5
10
Ulasan
Harkline1
07/02/2018
Australia
This worked when nipple teats did not
We have struggled for months to get our son to drink breastmilk from a bottle. We have tried everything. This spoutcup has been the answer to our prayers. Our 7 month old will drink from this, and we are so relieved! Well done, Avent! This is a fantastic product. I just need to source spare teats for it!
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Gemma
12/11/2017
Australia
Simple and works perfectly
My daughter has been using this since 6 months old when we first introduced water. We had so much trouble with other sippy cups because she couldn’t figure out how to use them. She learned these straight away. They are great value for money and SUPER easy to clean (unlike straw cups) because they only have 3 parts and you can throw them in the dishwasher. She still uses them now at 15 months. The spouts are a bit chewed so they aren’t as leak-proof anymore but I’m still very happy with my purchase.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Katrina
12/03/2016
Australia
The best sippy cup I've found
I was very pleased to discover that this sippy cup lives up to its reviews. My 14 month old daughter loves it and can actually drink from it - which shouldn't be so surprising except that we have had a lot of trouble with other sippy cups on the market. The only minor drawbacks are the lack of measurement on the cup and the small size - however that did not stop me from buying the cup! Spill-proof, easy for little hands to hold, and my daughter can actually drink from the spout without any extreme sucking or being flooded by a too strong flow. Wonderful!
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SCF551/00 Spout Cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.