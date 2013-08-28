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Dihentikan

Headphone headband

SHL3000WT/00

4

| (1) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

Suara dahsyat

Headphone Philips SHL3000WT/00 ini menghadirkan suara dan bass yang dahsyat. Dirancang dengan earshell lembut dan empuk yang bisa berputar, Anda akan mendapatkan pengalaman mendengarkan yang sempurna sambil beraktivitas.

Lihat semua manfaat

Dengan gaya monitoring DJ

Suara dahsyat

  • Gaya monitor DJ

  • Putih

Kabel 1,2 m yang ideal untuk penggunaan luar ruangan

Panjang kabel yang ideal membuat Anda bisa meletakkan peranti audio di mana pun Anda inginkan.

Dapat dilipat mendatar agar mudah dibawa

Driver speaker 32 mm menghasilkan suara yang dahsyat dan dinamis

Driver speaker 32 mm menghasilkan suara yang dahsyat dan dinamis

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

5
3
2
1

28/08/2013

Australia

Australia

PHILIPS DJ headphones GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE PRICE

For the price, it is good enough for my keyboard playing. Sharp and crisp and not that heavy clumsy big pads over the ears which I can't stand. These don't make your ears sweat and feel hot! Also comes in the most attractive of colors. I bought 2 pairs. Did not really need the DJ effect (switching the phones outwards) but they were there anyway. Wish the cord was longer - stingy with length. Moment I get up from keyboard to reach out for something, it snags and you have to remove the headphones.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3000WT Headband headphones

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.