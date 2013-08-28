2 year warranty
Dihentikan
SHL3000WT/00
Suara dahsyat
Headphone Philips SHL3000WT/00 ini menghadirkan suara dan bass yang dahsyat. Dirancang dengan earshell lembut dan empuk yang bisa berputar, Anda akan mendapatkan pengalaman mendengarkan yang sempurna sambil beraktivitas.
Gaya monitor DJ
Putih
Panjang kabel yang ideal membuat Anda bisa meletakkan peranti audio di mana pun Anda inginkan.
4.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Liberace
28/08/2013
Australia
PHILIPS DJ headphones GOOD PRODUCT FOR THE PRICE
For the price, it is good enough for my keyboard playing. Sharp and crisp and not that heavy clumsy big pads over the ears which I can't stand. These don't make your ears sweat and feel hot! Also comes in the most attractive of colors. I bought 2 pairs. Did not really need the DJ effect (switching the phones outwards) but they were there anyway. Wish the cord was longer - stingy with length. Moment I get up from keyboard to reach out for something, it snags and you have to remove the headphones.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHL3000WT Headband headphones