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SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

SHP1800/97

5

| (2) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

5.0

dari 5

2

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

4
3
2
1

29/05/2017

Australia

Australia

Simple and works as it should

Lightweight and easy to use. The sound is very clear and the adjustable volume is definitely a bonus. My mother in Law also loves them over her much larger pair, so I've given them to her and I'm here on the site making sure I get the same product. Don't often do reviews but this is a good product.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

15/07/2016

Australia

Australia

This product is compact and is great

I use these headphones in bed overnight to combat tinnitus noises. I find listening to music etc helpful. These headphone are very compact and the inline volume control is perfect.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone

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