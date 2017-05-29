2 year warranty
Dihentikan
5.0
dari 5
2
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Bollenger
29/05/2017
Australia
Simple and works as it should
Lightweight and easy to use. The sound is very clear and the adjustable volume is definitely a bonus. My mother in Law also loves them over her much larger pair, so I've given them to her and I'm here on the site making sure I get the same product. Don't often do reviews but this is a good product.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Chris24
15/07/2016
Australia
This product is compact and is great
I use these headphones in bed overnight to combat tinnitus noises. I find listening to music etc helpful. These headphone are very compact and the inline volume control is perfect.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1800 Indoor Corded TV Headphone