I have worn these headphones for about 2 years however, been through 4 headsets due to sound loss in one side. I think it is to do with the cable connector that attaches to the device as sometimes when you move it about, the sound comes back. They are very light, block out heaps of sound though would only buy it if on sale. You can purchase new for about $25 AUD when they do go on sale online/in-store otherwise its about $50 AUD. I go to the gym 5 x a week for about an hour and the headphones would last about 10 months. I have found I can usually get another replacement pair on the companies 1 year warranty period. I have had the same issue with the version that has the in-built microphone. Again great design and sound, just needs work on the wiring to allow it to last longer. I would still buy this product as I have tried many others which don't sit as nicely.