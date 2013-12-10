2 year warranty
Dihentikan
SHQ4200/10
Headphone ActionFit dilengkapi dengan klip dan kantong sendiri untuk pengelolaan kabel dan penyimpanan yang mudah. Nikmati olahraga tanpa kabel kusut dengan klip, lalu simpan headphone di dalam kantong berpori. Tak perlu khawatir terkena keringat!
Headphone ActionFit unggul berkat driver 9 mm yang disetel sempurna, yang didesain untuk menghasilkan suara luar biasa. Suara yang begitu nyata dan dahsyat sehingga Anda bisa larut dalam olahraga begitu saja – dan sepenuhnya menikmati musik dan gerakan Anda.
Bantalan leher headphone ActionFit Anda dibentuk dengan kabel pegas yang luwes yang dirancang untuk pemakaian alami dan optimal. Earhook karet ringan dan bantalan leher karet elastis untuk pemakaian di saat olahraga yang aman.
2.2
dari 5
5
Ulasan
Samdonmar
10/12/2013
Australia
Perfect for exercise
I have used many "sport" types from various brands, I have found that these Phillips are exactly what i was looking for, they dont move or jig when running, they stay in your ear, i didnt expect the sound to be spectacular but i am very surprised. Im buying a spare pair.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
spacemanoz
27/02/2015
Australia
Great but Break Regularly
I have worn these headphones for about 2 years however, been through 4 headsets due to sound loss in one side. I think it is to do with the cable connector that attaches to the device as sometimes when you move it about, the sound comes back. They are very light, block out heaps of sound though would only buy it if on sale. You can purchase new for about $25 AUD when they do go on sale online/in-store otherwise its about $50 AUD. I go to the gym 5 x a week for about an hour and the headphones would last about 10 months. I have found I can usually get another replacement pair on the companies 1 year warranty period. I have had the same issue with the version that has the in-built microphone. Again great design and sound, just needs work on the wiring to allow it to last longer. I would still buy this product as I have tried many others which don't sit as nicely.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Morphic
29/12/2014
Malaysia
Very badly made....they don't last
After buying three pairs in a year I've given up on these. They always break in the same way when one earpiece is left with no sound. Don't buy them.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHQ4200 Sports neck band headphones