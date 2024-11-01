Search terms

EN
ID
  • Go big Go big Go big

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    49BDL2005X/75

    Go big

    Command attention with a Philips X-Line Professional Videowall Display. Crisp contrast and narrow bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you're running an airport or hosting a conference.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Go big

    Versatile videowall display.

    • 49"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 500cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

    Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      123.2  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      48.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.559 x 0.559 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07B
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200 : 1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000 : 1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      Haze
      3%

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5mm jack
      • External speaker connection
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • Component (BNC x3)
      • Display Port1.2 (x1)
      • HDMI 1.4 (x2)
      • Composite (Share component Y)
      • USB 2.0 ( x1)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
      • DVI-I (x1)
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 10
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI Loopthrough
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      Control software
      SICP / CMND&Control

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Consumption (Typical)
      100  W
      Consumption (Max)
      220 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 720 x 400, 70Hz
      • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
      • 3840 X 2160, 30Hz (Tiling)
      Video formats
      • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      3.5 mm (B-B)
      Smart Insert mount
      100 x100mm, 6 x M4 L6
      Set Width
      1077.6  mm
      Product weight
      21.0  kg
      Set Height
      607.8  mm
      Set Depth
      93.5 mm  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      42.4  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      23.9  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm, M6
      Set Depth (inch)
      3.68  inch
      Bezel width
      Top/Left: 2.3mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2mm
      Product weight (lb)
      47.30  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C
      Humidity range (operation)[RH]
      20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
      Humidity range (storage) [RH]
      5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • ISM
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MPD
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MT2
      • MTS
      • TS
      • VOB
      • MP4
      • TTS
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      • PNG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • PLS
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • DVI-D cable
      • RS232 cable
      • Edge alignment pins
      Included Accessories
      • IR cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy chain cable
      • Kit-1 (x1)
      • Kit-2 (x2)
      • Thumb Screw (x8)
      Optional accessories
      • Color calibration kit
      • CRD41
      • Edge finishing kit

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • CB
      • BSMI
      • CU
      • ETL
      • FCC, Class A
      • PSB
      • RoHS

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • DVI-D cable
    • RS232 cable
    • Edge alignment pins
    • Optional accessories: Color calibration kit
    • Optional accessories: CRD41
    • Optional accessories: Edge finishing kit
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.