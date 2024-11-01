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    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    55BDL3005X/75

    Go big

    Command attention with an X-Line professional videowall display. Crisp contrast and slim bezels enable clear, distraction-free imaging. Whether you’re running an airport or hosting a conference. (196 c w/spaces)

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    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

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    Go big

    Versatile videowall display.

    • 55"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    • 500cd/m²
    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

    Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    FailOver ensures content is always playing

    From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Ultra-narrow (3.5 mm) bezels. For distraction-free images

    Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

    Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

    Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

    Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1400:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      3.5mm jack
      Video input
      • DVI-D
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • Component BNC (x3)
      • Composite (Share component Y)
      • DisplayPort
      • HDMI 1.4 (x 2)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      OPS
      Video output
      • DisplayPort
      • DVI-I
      External control
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Landscape
      • Portrait
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 10 x 10
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Bright
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • DisplayPort
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Carrying Handles
      Energy saving functions
      • Ambient light sensor
      • Smart Power
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W (RMS)

    • Power

      Mains power
      Universal (AC 100 - 240V) Current: 2.5 A
      Consumption (On mode)
      155 W
      Consumption (Max)
      320 W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
      • 2160p, 30Hz

    • Dimensions

      Bezel thickness
      3.5 mm
      Set Width
      1213.4  mm
      Product weight
      26.5  kg
      Set Height
      684.2  mm
      Set Depth
      107.65  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      47.77  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      26.93  inch
      Wall Mount
      400 x 400 mm
      Set Depth (inch)
      4.23  inch
      Bezel width
      Top/Left: 2.3mm, Bottom/Right: 1.2mm
      Product weight (lb)
      58.42  lb

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      60,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Edge alignment pins
      • DVI-D cable
      Included Accessories
      • Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
      • Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
      • IR cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
      • RS232 daisy-chain cable
      • Thumbscrew (8pcs)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • Arabic
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CB
      • GOST
      • EPEAT

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • RS232 cable
    • Quick start guide
    • Edge alignment pins
    • DVI-D cable
    Badge-D2C

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