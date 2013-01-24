Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Household products
Air purification

Air Purification

Cleaner air for schools, workspaces and more


As everyone considers how to make our shared spaces safer, it’s important that we take steps to be together responsibly

Find your product

Safer, healthier indoor air

 

Eliminates 99.97% of indoor pollutants, including viruses and allergens, for healthier indoor spaces*
WiFi

3000i series          

 

All-around purifier for large space
4000i series
4000i series
L/M (135 m²)
520 m³/h (CARD)
Learn more 
4000i series
WiFi

2000i series           2-in-1 Combination  

 

All-around purifier & humidifier for medium space
4000i series
4000i series
Medium (65 m²)
250 m³/h (CARD)
Learn more 
3000i series

1000i series

 

All-around purifier for small to medium space​
4000i series
4000i series
Medium (63 m²)
270 m³/h (CARD)
Learn more 
2000 series

800 series

 

All-around purifier for small space
4000i series
4000i series
Small (49 m²)
190 m³/h (CARD)
Learn more
800 series

For large orders or special requirements

 

please contact:

air-purifiers@philips.com

0811-140-1476
Purifiers

*Patricle-CADR is tested by third party lab according GB/T8801-2015

**Room size is calculated according to NRCC-5401, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T8801-2015

***Room size is calculated according to GB/T8801-2015, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T8801-2015
Show all Air Purifiers

Impact

Let’s get back to work

 

Air quality awareness has increased since the pandemic but did you know that indoor air can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than the air outside? With a Philips air purifier you can get back to work while providing clean air to your students, staff and customers.

Business in:

Schools and universities
School and universities
Retirement
Retirement homes
Offices
Offices
Healthcare
Healthcare
Hospitality
Hospitality
Restaurants
Restaurants

How Philips Air Purifiers can help your business

How Philips Air Purifiers can help your business

Covid-19 and other viruses

Air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, at your office or work space

Woman with mask

Aerosol transmission

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that COVID-19 can also be transmitted via aerosols.

 

WHO considers contact and droplets major routes of transmission for Covid-19. Aerosol transmission can occur in specific settings, particularly in indoor, crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time with others, such as restaurants.
WHO
The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health

Breaking down the virus

Air purifiers

How air purifiers capture viruses

 

An indoor air purifier detects and captures pollutants in the air, including aerosols that can contain viruses. The particles get trapped by the fibers of the HEPA NanoProtect filter, and clean air is released back into the indoor space.

What are aerosols?

 

Aerosols are solid or liquid particles of small size (<5 micron), that remain airborne for prolonged periods – and can carry viruses.

How do HEPA NanoProtect filters in Philips air purifiers help reduce the spread of viruses?

 

Philips air purifiers create circulation in an indoor environment, which draws air through its filters and chapters viruses together with other pollutants as small as 0.003 microns.

How are aerosols linked with virus transmission?

 

Viruses can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe. These particles range in size from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.

Once the virus is captured by the filter, what happens to it?

 

The virus will lose viability since there is no host cell inside the filters.
Airmid
Independent airmid health group with accredited virology lab. Tested for 99.9% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus.
Independent study

Independent study

Our Air purifiers have been independently tested in schools, showing effectiveness in aerosol removal

 

An independent study from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany demonstrated that the use of portable air purifiers can help reduce aerosol levels in a classroom. Based on the experimental findings and subsequent theoretical modelling, the investigators conclude that air purifiers are an important additional measure of precaution.
Learn more

CADR

What CADR means for your home

The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier

can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.

 

Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow

does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.
With air purifier of CADR 500

With air purifier of CADR 500

With air purifier of CADR 100

With air purifier of CADR 100

With no purifier

With no purifier

Graph
CADR

Best in test

Best Air Purifier according to Stiftung Warentest

 

The AC2889/10 performs best in German Stiwa Tests because we engineer and optimize our products for high CADR.
Workplace

Discreet

Quiet, so you can focus on your work

 

In sleep mode, the air purifier operates in near silence so you can concentrate on your work.
Philips Air Purifiers

Low maintenance

Easy to

replace filters

 

Philips air purifiers display a message when the filter needs to be changed. It’s quick and easy, and they last up to 3 years.
Disclaimer: Service life is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful outdoor air particles and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
Setting

Operating modes

Choose your setting

 

Philips air purifiers have a number of speed settings to fit your specific setup or needs. Also, they use the same amount of energy as a standard light-bulb, so you can use them 24/7.

Research

Science and innovation

 

With a team of more than 100 scientists, doctors and engineers working in air purification, Philips has a long-standing heritage in health tech and has become one of the global leaders in air purifiers.

*Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; Consumer Appliances 2020 ed; “leading” defined as top 10 brands by volume sales; 2019 data.
How the purifier works

How the purifier works

The allergy expert

The allergy expert

Independently
tested and certified

Airmid

Airmid health group with accredited virology lab

Tested for 99.9% virus removal with H1N1 influenza virus.
ECARF

European Center for Allergy Research Foundation

Certified allergy-friendly. Philips air purifiers fit the needs

of allergy sufferers.
iUTA

IUTA research institute

Tested for 99.97% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns.

Press releases on
Philips air purifiers

School

Philips air purifiers: improving air quality in homes, schools and offices

 

After the rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor air quality is taking on a new dimension. Right now, more and more people are becoming aware of the quality of the air they breathe - at home, in the office or at school. In addition to COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and personal hygiene protocols, air purifiers can be an effective part of the protection plan to curb breath droplet transmission. The health company Philips offers different air purifiers, depending on the room size and requirements, that filter viruses, bacteria, allergens and house dust.
Aerosol

Position paper Society for Aerosol Research

 

The Society for Aerosol Research has published a position paper with 185 international experts 5 in order to clearly illustrate and explain the term “aerosol” 6 , which is currently used so frequently, 6 as well as the relevant aerosol processes. The GAeF is thus making a contribution to coping with the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by contributing to the understanding of possible transmission routes. As part of this research, in addition to smear infection and droplet infection, aerosol transmission has been discussed as an important route of infection for some time.
Home

Innovation efforts to improve clean air delivery at homes, offices and schools

 

For years there’s been a rising trend in indoor air quality awareness. People are becoming more conscious of the air they breathe - whether at home, work or school. The rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have increased that awareness.

  • School

    Philips air purifiers: improving air quality in homes, schools and offices

     

    After the rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, indoor air quality is taking on a new dimension. Right now, more and more people are becoming aware of the quality of the air they breathe - at home, in the office or at school. In addition to COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing, wearing masks, and personal hygiene protocols, air purifiers can be an effective part of the protection plan to curb breath droplet transmission. The health company Philips offers different air purifiers, depending on the room size and requirements, that filter viruses, bacteria, allergens and house dust.
  • Aerosol

    Position paper Society for Aerosol Research

     

    The Society for Aerosol Research has published a position paper with 185 international experts 5 in order to clearly illustrate and explain the term “aerosol” 6 , which is currently used so frequently, 6 as well as the relevant aerosol processes. The GAeF is thus making a contribution to coping with the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus by contributing to the understanding of possible transmission routes. As part of this research, in addition to smear infection and droplet infection, aerosol transmission has been discussed as an important route of infection for some time.
  • Home

    Innovation efforts to improve clean air delivery at homes, offices and schools

     

    For years there’s been a rising trend in indoor air quality awareness. People are becoming more conscious of the air they breathe - whether at home, work or school. The rapid rise and global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have increased that awareness.

    Support

    How can we help you?

    How do Philips air purifiers work?
    An air purifier creates a circulation of the room air (combination of motor and fan), detects PM2.5 and reacts to the contaminants in the air and filters the contaminated air through a filter system that traps fine dust, allergens, viruses, bacteria, harmful gases, etc. . This cycle of operation is repeated as the room air is recirculated by the air flow from the air purifier; therefore it is very important that the air purifier has a high airflow to keep the air clean.
    What does CADR mean?
    CADR - Clean Air Delivery Rate is the amount of clean air in cubic meters per hour that we measure as a combination of air flow and filter efficiency. CADR helps you understand how quickly an air purifier can clean a room. A higher CADR in a room can lead to faster cleaning and thus to a lower concentration of pollutants in the air.
    What is a NanoProtect HEPA filter and its advantages?
    HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters consist of a mat made of randomly arranged fibers. HEPA filters are designed to target a range of particle sizes. These particles are captured and stacked on top of the fiber. Philips air purifiers use NanoProtect HEPA filters. These filters provide 99.97% particle separation at 0.3 µm (0.3 µm being the estimated particle size with the greatest penetration for NanoProtect HEPA). NanoProtect HEPA uses a combination of mechanical and electrostatic filtering, whereby the larger particles are captured by mechanical action and the smaller particles are captured by electrostatic action. This filter design enables optimal size, better air circulation, higher speed of air purification.
    What is the relationship between 99.97% and the 0.003nm (nanometer)?
    99.97% is usually associated with 0.3 μm as the common filter specification, which is the HEPA requirement specified by global standards. Philips air purifiers show an efficiency of 99.97% for even smaller particles. Our products are tested to 0.003 μm, the smallest particle available that has high efficiency at 99.97% filtration.
    Why is it important that the air purifiers are optimized in favor of a high CADR?

    Philips air purifiers are designed to provide best-in-class air cleaning performance for everyday, real-world consumer situations. They are intended for indoor use with high activity, e.g. In kitchens and living rooms at home, in schools, in classrooms, in the workplace, in restaurants, in retail stores, etc. For optimal performance, an air purifier must provide a high rate of air purification (as measured by CADR according to industry standards). At Philips, we optimize our products to achieve a higher CADR with the aim of increasing protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols containing viruses. CADR stands for Clean Air Delivery Rate and is a direct function of filter efficiency and air flow.

     

    The filter efficiency is measured as the fraction of particle separation at a certain particle size. At Philips, we measure filter efficiency down to 0.3 µm (estimated most difficult particle size) and down to 0.003 µm (smallest measurable particle size). Air flow is measured by the flow of air through the filter and is maximized when the resistance to air flow through the filter is less.
    Does the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter meet the HEPA 13 or HEPA 14 standards?

    HEPA-13 / H13 is a well-known industry standard for air filters that follow the EU standard EN1822. Certified HEPA-13 filters guarantee 99.95% air purification of the most difficult particles to filter (MPPS, according to the European standard). MPPS stands for “most penetrating particle size”, in other words, this is the most difficult particle size to filter in any filter (not necessarily the smallest particle size). However, the HEPA-13 standard has some important limitations. One of them is that it does not take into account the air purification rate (measured by CADR according to industry standards), which is arguably much more important in everyday, real-world consumer situations.

     

    The NanoProtect HEPA filters from Philips offer a filter efficiency of 99.97% at 0.3 µm. The faster the air cleaning rate (CADR), the better the protection against dangerous small particles, allergens and aerosols from viruses. On this basis, it is expected that NanoProtect HEPA filters will do a better job in everyday, real consumer situations than conventional HEPA-13 certified filters. They clean the air faster with a more optimal size, lower energy consumption and lower material costs and thus lower the total cost of ownership for our consumers.
    Can Philips air purifiers be used outside the home?
    Philips air purifiers are designed and manufactured in compliance with all safety regulations and standards (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65). They can be safely used in a wide variety of indoor spaces, such as: B. in homes, offices, schools or dental clinics. For optimal use, please read the user manual for each product.
    How do I dispose of the Philips filter?
    We recommend placing the filter in a disposable bag and following normal practice, then washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and following advice from local health authorities on how to deal with potentially infected surfaces.
    We also recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds when cleaning the filter.
    Can Philips air purifiers run continuously?
    Philips products are rigorously tested before they hit the market. Philips carries out lifespan and durability tests. The performance of Philips air purifiers has been tested and validated for continuous indoor use for a period of three years.
    The durability of the filter in Philips air purifiers depends on the environment in which it is used. For optimal performance, the Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter should be replaced as soon as the user receives the message to change the filter via the device or the Clean Home + app (for Philips air purifiers with app control). For more information, please refer to the user manual and warranty card. If you have any further questions, please contact Philips Customer Care.

    Get support for your
    Air Purifier

    Repair

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care
    Accessories

    Find the right filter for your purifier

    Find your filter

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.