2 year warranty
Discontinued
Purifies the air in less than 11 mins (1)
With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m³/h.
Purifies rooms up to 32 m²
270 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (4), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (3). Also tested for coronavirus (5).
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
4.6
of 5
317
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Carlito1994
04/07/2022
Malaysia
Functioning well and worth to buy
A very good product. In the first day of using it I can realize that my house get fresher. The sensor is very sensitive that can detect small changes in air quality. It is a friendly user product and easy to carry around. Totally recommended for those who want to invest their money to get better health and cleaner air. I buy at local store at RM799 in July 2022. Although the product was release 2016, Philips still manufacture this model in recent year that made me trust Philips more. Filter replacement also easy to find.
Pros
Legit and functioning well
Cons
Auto sleep mode is a little bit annoying. I prefer to see the colour display to know my air quality of my house. But thats okay.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2022-06-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2022-06-04
afiq senen
22/05/2021
Malaysia
Air Purifier
The air purifier design looks very cool where the size is not so big. besides that when running this item, the sound is slow and good for night
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2021-04-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2021-04-22
Orangeleochan
08/12/2019
Malaysia
Excellent Product and Aftersale Service
Bought this during a Malaysia Day sale. It was a good deal especially during haze in Sep 2019. During haze period, it can be seen that the unit struggled to purify the dirty indoor air as it took several hours to change from red to purple. It never get to purify air until blue. However, during non-haze period, the unit easily purify the indoor air as it took less than an hour to change from pink to blue. The unit had E2 error after 2 months of usage, so the unit was taken to local Philips distributor. After a week, Philips replace a new air purifier because the old one had problems.
Pros
Unit as advertised
Cons
Struggle to purify air during haze
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2018-11-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000i Series AC1215/30 Air Purifier
Date of Use 2018-11-08
(1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 270㎥/h by the room size of 29 ㎥ (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height). )
(2)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab. /From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2023
(3)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(4)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(5)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(6)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.