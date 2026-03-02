To trim your beard neatly, efficiently and effectively with your Philips beard trimmer or groomer, follow the tips below.
How should I trim my beard with my Philips product?
Step 1: The all-over beard trim
If your product comes with a click-on skin protect comb, this can help you protect your skin while creating a close trim. The skin protect comb is designed to give you a comfortable, clean look while providing complete skin protection. The comb guides the skin away from the blades for a close, smooth trim.
But when you trim for the first time, you may start by using the comb with the maximum trimming length setting or the highest length setting to familiarize yourself with the product first.
Go against the direction of hair growth to remove excess bulk. Repeat using shorter trim settings until you’re happy with the length.
Step 2: Define your neckline
For the perfect beard neckline, put a finger horizontally just above your Adam’s Apple and trim a vertical strip below this line. Work outwards under your jawline to one side, then return to the center and work your way to the other side. You’re only excused this step if you prefer to have stubble. If you are trimming a full beard, the neckline matters.
Step 3: Follow your beard trim through with a shave
Step 4: Choose your cheekline
If you’re happy with a natural beard cheek line, leave it as it is. For an edgier, crisper look, go for a straight or slightly rounded line to the bottom of your sideburns. You can shape your cheek line by holding the cutting element perpendicular to the skin and move it upwards or downwards with gentle pressure. The lower your cheek line, the more length you’ll give to your face.