Search terms

1
carairpurifier mastheader

Car Air Purifier

Accessories

Go to catalog

Breathe only fresh and healthy air in your car

Philips GoPure car air purifiers effectively remove allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes and other toxic pollutants from your car. With automatic features and a high-quality compact design, this range of powerful and efficient air purifiers will quickly remove harmful particles from the air inside your vehicle. So on every journey you and your family will breathe only fresh and healthy air.

  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
  • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
  • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
  • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
grade-quality-logo
    GoPure
    The in-car pollution is a silent and invisible problem. We tend to believe that inside the car our family is protected against outside pollution, but most air-conditioning systems do virtually nothing to keep the harmful pollutants out.  

    Powerful 3-stage filtration technology 

     

    Philips GoPure car air purifiers feature a powerful, efficient and fast-acting air filtration system. The unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus removes up to 125 harmful pollutants and exhaust gases, through its HEPA and HESA layers. Independently certified by Airmid Healthgroup, the SelectFilter Plus technology also removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens.

    Product Comparison

    Models

     

    GoPure Slimline 230

    SlimLine230
    Learn & Buy

    GoPure Compact 100 Airmax

    Compact 100 Airmax
    Learn & Buy

    Features

    Fine particles filtration
    Toxic gases filtration
    Clean air efficiency (mins)

     

     

     
     

     

     

     
     
    Easy operation
    Filter replacement indication
    Air Quality Indicator
    Natural fragrance dispenser
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Discover more

    Replacement Filter for GoPure

    Maintaining fresh & healthy air in your car

    Learn More

    Philips LED

    Discover our new LED retrofit ranges

    Learn More

    Store locator
    Find the closest store

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.