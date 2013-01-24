Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

GoPure SlimLine 230

Car air purifier

GPSL23GPX1
  • Fresh and healthy air in your car Fresh and healthy air in your car Fresh and healthy air in your car
    -{discount-value}

    GoPure SlimLine 230 Car air purifier

    GPSL23GPX1

    Fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoPure SlimLine 230 Car air purifier

    Fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoPure SlimLine 230 Car air purifier

    Fresh and healthy air in your car

    Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all car-air-purifier

      Fresh and healthy air in your car

      Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

      • Air quality indicator
      • Fine particles CADR*:10m3/hour
      • Toxic gases CADR*: 10m3/hour
      • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

      Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

      Refreshes your air with natural fragrance

      GoPure refreshes your air with natural fragrance dispensing function. 1 fragrance cartridge included

      Automatic operations and filtration control

      Automatic operations and filtration control

      Focus on driving , thanks to automatic operations and filtration control

      Air quality Indicator

      Air quality Indicator

      Integrated air-particles sensor indicates current air quality: excellent (blue), fair (yellow), and poor (red)

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication

      Filter replacement indication when filter needs to be changed

      Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

      Perfect in-car integration with installation in cup-holder

      Including 4m 12V power cable and cup-holder installation accessory, for perfect in-car integration

      Efficiently removes fine particles and toxic gases

      Philips unique high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 10m3/hour, and toxic gases with a CADR of 10m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Air flow
        9.7  m³/h
        Noise level
        40 (Low) - 50 (Mid) - 55 (High)  dB
        Air particle sensor
        Yes
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        Yes
        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Filter replacement indicator
        Yes
        Fragrance dispenser
        Yes
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Speed settings
        3 speeds
        Power
        7  W
        Voltage
        12  V
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hr
        Technology
        Car air purifier
        Color
        Dark Grey
        Designation
        GoPure Slimeline 230
        App enabled
        No

      • Performance

        Air Cleaning Efficiency
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        13  min
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        70  %
        Boost mode
        Yes
        Toxic gases & TVOC filtration
        {60 mins; 1m3 chamber)
        CADR of 10m3/hour
        Filtration of fine particles
        CADR of 10m3/hour

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        fresh healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        • AQI
        • boost-mode
        • fragrance dispenser

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Cup-holder kit
        power cable length
        4  m
        Other mounting accessories
        Attachment belt

      • Replacement

        Fragrance cartridge
        51200X3, 51201X3, 51202X3
        Filter type
        GSF80X80X1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (L x W x H)
        295 x 245 x 80  mm
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        170 x 100 x 70  mm
        Product weight
        800  g
        Box weight (incl. product)
        1200  g

      • Logistic data

        EAN (China)
        6947939174003
        Ordering code (China)
        17400328
        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GPSL23GPX1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.