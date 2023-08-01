Natural Baby Bottles PPSU

High heat resistant up to 180 degrees. Made from premium PPSU, imported from Germany with a natural gold color.
The spiral design ensures the teat naturally flexes, so your baby can enjoy an uninterrupted feed. The wide, breast-shaped teat is designed to encourage your baby to latch on just like they would at the breast.
The anti-colic valve in the Natural baby bottle is designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and away from your baby’s tummy.
The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat with soft silicone texture helps to create a natural feel.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
Known for its golden color, PPSU gives you both comfort and durability. The material has a high heat resistance*, similar to glass, while still being lightweight.
