Natural Baby Bottles PPSU
Avent Natural Baby Bottle

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Suggested retail price

IDR359,000.00
This product is discontinued
Switch easily between breastfeeding and bottle feeding

Enjoy the lightweight durability of our premium Natural PPSU baby bottle.

Heat resistant

Premium PPSU Material

High heat resistant up to 180 degrees. Made from premium PPSU, imported from Germany with a natural gold color.

Teat features

Innovative teat designed for natural latch on

The spiral design ensures the teat naturally flexes, so your baby can enjoy an uninterrupted feed. The wide, breast-shaped teat is designed to encourage your baby to latch on just like they would at the breast.

Keeps air out

Anti-colic valve

The anti-colic valve in the Natural baby bottle is designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and away from your baby’s tummy.

Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

The teat with soft silicone texture helps to create a natural feel.

Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

A high heat resistance*, lightweight material

Known for its golden color, PPSU gives you both comfort and durability. The material has a high heat resistance*, similar to glass, while still being lightweight.

Unique anti-colic valve technology

Our unique anti-colic valve technology is designed to reduce colic and discomfort, by venting air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

PPSU Material

PPSU Material

Safe and durable, PPSU sterilises like glass whilst being lightweight.

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

The wide, breast-shaped, made from soft silicone teat with a flexible spiral and petals is designed to encourage your baby to latch on just like they would at the breast.

* Heat resistance up to 180°C
* Teat range may vary across countries
