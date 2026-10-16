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Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?

To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and nipples are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.

In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:

  • Natural and Natural Response 

  • Natural and Natural Premium glass 

  • Anti-colic 

  • AirFree vent.

Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross, to indicate whether that combination is compatible.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF657/27, SCF039/17, SCY761/02. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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