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    Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle

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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Enjoy the lightweight durability of our premium Natural PPSU baby bottle. The ultra-soft teat is wide and breast-shaped, with a flexible spiral and petals to promote natural latch-on – and make it easy to combine bottle and breast-feeding.

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    Suggested retail price: IDR669,000.00

    Philips Avent Natural Baby Bottle

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    See all Natural baby bottles

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Natural latch on

    • 2 Bottles
    • 9oz/260ml
    • 1m+
    • PPSU
    Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

    Natural latch on due to wide breast shaped teat

    The wide breast shaped teat promotes natural latch on, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

    Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

    The teat with soft silicone texture helps to create a natural feel.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

    A high heat resistance*, lightweight material

    A high heat resistance*, lightweight material

    Known for its golden color, PPSU gives you both comfort and durability. The material has a high heat resistance*, similar to glass, while still being lightweight.

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Unique anti-colic valve technology

    Our unique anti-colic valve technology is designed to reduce colic and discomfort, by venting air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

    Teats with different flow rates available

    Teats with different flow rates available

    We have a range of teats to support your baby's needs. Adjusting the flow rate helps match their natural feeding pace as they grow.*

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA and BPS free*
      • PPSU (imported from Germany)
      Teat
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      9oz/260ml Baby Bottle
      2  pcs

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Teat features
      • Unique comfort petals
      • Extra soft and flexible teat
      Bottle design
      • Wide neck
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Heat resistance, up to 180°C
      Bottle ease of use
      • Easy to hold
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean

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    • Heat resistance up to 180°C
    • Teat range may vary across countries

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