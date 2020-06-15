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    Shaver series 1000 Electric shaver

    S1103/02

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Effortless smooth shave

    The new affordable shaver Series 1000 by Philips gives you effortless smooth shave with advanced skin protection. High quality self-sharpening blades and flex heads that move in 3 directions ensure you get an enjoyable shaving experience.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: IDR366,900.00

    Shaver series 1000 Electric shaver

    Similar products

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    Effortless smooth shave

    with Advanced Skin Protection

    • PowerCut Blades
    • ContourFlex shaving unit
    • Imported High Quality Steel
    • Wet & dry
    Floating shaving heads adjust to your face and neck curves

    Floating shaving heads adjust to your face and neck curves

    The shaver heads float in different directions for an improved hair catching even in areas difficult to reach.

    Protective cap avoids getting irritation and nick and cuts

    Protective cap that comes between the rotative blades and your face to avoid getting irritation and nick and cuts.

    27 self-sharpening blades stay sharp and prevent irritation

    Keeps rotating against the cap to guarantee the blades stay sharp and prevent from irritating your skin.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    30 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

    Shave cordlessly for up to 30 minutes after an 8-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.

    Designed for optimum handling

    Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

    Water-resistant for easy cleaning

    An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Run time
      30 min / 9 shaves
      Charging
      8 hours full charge

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      ContourFlex shaving unit
      Shaving system
      • PowerCut blade system
      • Imported High Quality Steel

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use only

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

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