Stand out from the crowd
Compatible with most two-wheelers, this bulb easily upgrades your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and effective heat management, Ultinon Essential Moto LED headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light on the road. See all benefits
You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some who opt for new LED lights are disappointed by the experience. This is usually because the claimed heat-management performance does not materialize in real-world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.
For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performing Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED with +100% brighter light for better visibility ahead of you. The uniform, accurate beam pattern allows you to see well and be seen for your safety
For that modern, high-end look, customize your motorcycle with Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights. With a color temperature of 6500 Kelvin, these lights project a trendy, white light. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.
Heat management is critical to the performance of LED lights. The built-in aluminum heatsink with anodized coating for effective heat dissipation helps Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights disperse heat effectively, so they always perform at optimal brightness (even when very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often.
The compact design of the Ultinon Essential Moto LED makes installation simple. Even in the smallest two-wheeler headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.
