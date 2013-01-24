Feel unique, enjoy the difference
Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H7] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel unique, enjoy the difference
Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H7] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits
Feel unique, enjoy the difference
Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H7] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel unique, enjoy the difference
Compatible with most cars, you can easily upgrade your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and ThermalCool heat dissipation technology, Ultinon Essential LED [˜H7] headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light. See all benefits
For that modern high-end look, customize your car with Ultinon Essential LED headlights. With 6000 Kelvin color temperature, these lights project a stylish, white light. Featuring innovative heat management system, these LED bulbs provide a consistently bright beam of light for your journey.
Heat management is a critical factor in the performance of LED lights. Built with a unique one-piece design, Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlights dissipate heat effectively, so they always perform at the optimal brightness level (even when they get very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often. Unique ThermalCool technology has been tested in real-life automotive conditions, not just in the laboratory (unlike many competitive products). So you can have confidence in their stated high performance.
Ultinon Essential LEDs are highly resistant to heat damage because they’re built from superior materials. Many competitive products can start to emit a weaker beam of light when the LEDs get hot, because they use inferior metals and have less efficient heat dissipation technology. Ultinon Essential LED headlights contain a heat sink with flexible copper braids and an aluminum burner, which help heat to escape quickly, so you get a consistently powerful beam of light throughout your entire journey.
Because H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, you can sometimes have trouble fitting LED lights. Not with Philips Ultinon Essential LEDs. Optional Philips LED connector rings ensure they fit the largest selection of car models, so you can buy with peace of mind Philips LED knowing they will fit your car.
The compact design of the Ultinon Essential LED bulbs make installation simple. Even in the smallest headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs. Because of the flexible copper braids of the heat sink, and the curved control box, you can fit your new LED lights in cars where other products would be too bulky.
You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some people who opt for new LED lights are disappointed with their experience. This is usually because the claimed heat management performance does not tally up with real world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.
The new LED Upgrades are designed to operate in both reflector and projector car headlamps. The light source design based on Lumileds Luxeon ZES LED chips is specifically optimized to maximize the low beam and high beam performance of car headlamps. It maximizes road illumination through a long and homogeneous beam pattern while reducing the glare for incoming traffic.
Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light will be projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare (making everyone on the road safer). For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.
Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips lamps are generally compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.
Packaging Data
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Marketing specifications
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Lifetime