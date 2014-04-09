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Discontinued

WhiteVisionHeadlight bulb

12362WHVS2

Maximum white light

The new Philips WhiteVision halogen headlamp delivers an intense, white light with up to 4100 K color temperature, 20% whiter light for ultimate style, and 40% more light* on the road for increased visibility and maximum safety.

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Maximum whiteness, ultimate brightness

Maximum white light

  • Type of lamp: H11

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V,55 W

  • Style

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a color temperature of close to Xenon headlamps, a stylish white cap and brighter light on the road, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

Crisp beam with intense white light

With 4,300K* white light (i.e. 40% whiter light than standard lamp), Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

Up to 60% more vision to maximize clarity

A longer beam pattern with 60%* more light enables you to see other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen lamps

  2. Application varies per bulb type