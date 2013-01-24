Feel safe, ride safe
Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price.For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, ride safe
Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price.For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits
Feel safe, ride safe
Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price.For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Feel safe, ride safe
Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price.For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits
The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision on the road than a standard lamp.
Offering 30% more vision on the road, Philips PremiumVision Moto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking for light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Electrical characteristics
Outerpack information
Packed product information
Lifetime