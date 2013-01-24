Home
PremiumVision Moto

Headlight bulb

12636C1
    -{discount-value}

    Feel safe, ride safe

    Producing up to 30% more vision than a standard lamp, Vision Moto headlamps allow motorcycle riders to see farther with improved light beam performance at a very competitive price.For greater safety, choose Vision Moto bulbs! See all benefits

      Feel safe, ride safe

      Up to 30% more vision

      • Type of lamp: HS1
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V,35/35 W
      The best value choice

      The best value choice

      The Philips Vision Moto lamps are the best choice for drivers looking for economical lamp solutions and not willing to compromise on security. The motorcycle bulbs offer 30% more vision on the road than a standard lamp.

      30% more vision

      30% more vision

      Offering 30% more vision on the road, Philips PremiumVision Moto headlamps are the perfect choice for motorcycle riders seeking for light performance and safety. With better light output, riders can react faster to obstacles and avoid accidents.

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips moto lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

      Philips is the choice of major motorbike manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in aftermarket. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize the safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Up to 30% more vision

      • Product description

        Designation
        HS1 Vision Moto
        Range
        PremiumVision Moto
        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Base
        PX43t
        Type
        HS1

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12636C1
        Ordering code
        51250130

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Carton
        EAN1
        8711559512501
        EAN3
        8727900370881

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35/35  W

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        705  g
        Height
        7.8  cm
        Length
        23.8  cm
        Width
        9.3  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        705  g
        Height
        7.6  cm
        Length
        4.55  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        10
        Width
        4.55  cm

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        400h

