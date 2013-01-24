Home
    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes.

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. Strong light for 6000 K daylight effect illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind on your eyes. See all benefits

      Brighter and more stylish

      Design your interior with brighter LED lights

      • LED-MULTIREADER
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Interior

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

      Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeVision LED exterior lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new exterior lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

      Multi-sockets installation options

      Supplied with multi-socket options, to easily replace room lamp types T10 and festoon 30mm

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      Interior lighting is not just about function and comfort; it’s about looking good too. Upgrade your interior lighting with a brighter warm light or daylight effect. So when you open the trunk, or fire up the dashboard lights, you can do so with a little extra style. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips interior LED lights.

      Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

      Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Bright modern interior
        Product highlight
        • 12 year-lifespan
        • Clear car interior visibility
        • 360° light diffusion

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Interior light
        Base
        • SV8.5-8
        • BA9s
        • w2.1x9.5d
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        Multi-sockets room lamp
        Color temperature
        White 6000K
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens [lm]
        60
        Voltage [V]
        12
        Wattage [W]
        0.9

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        X1
        Reference
        129576000KX1
        EAN (Japan)
        8727900393590
        Ordering code (Japan)
        39359030

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

