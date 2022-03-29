2 year warranty
Discontinued
163V5LSB23/70
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount allow your workspace flexibility, it’s a great choice!
V Line
15.6" / 39.6 cm
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
2.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Sanku
29/03/2022
Philippines
Long time I used these product
After 5 years I used these philips monitor there some issue which I get found that is display showing pixeler point
This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2020-03-29
This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Date of Use 2020-03-29
puss8888
18/01/2018
Philippines
to be excellent
dark - (50 %)default contrast setting annoying - recommending resolution like benq monitor too low - monitor stand much better to add 1.5 inch, 2nd buy of this model and i will buy another 3 pc because no store selling the 18.5 monitor with hdmi (V Line, 18.5" / 47 cm 193V5LHSB2/71) most store only sell the vga only model Philips 193V5LSB23 18.5″.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Hans
01/10/2017
Philippines
Issues
I have a problem with the fact that this monitor was sold while the software cd was expired. Philips could insert a paper telling to visit the website for the right software, but It would be so much better to put the correct install cd in the box rather then put this paper inside Cheap solution......... Further , the monitor is extremely wobbly. The on/off switch is on the far right side bottom of the screen. You have to push it up to switch it on. The whole monitor will move and the weak leg, will flex. its absolutely a bad, weak design. I cant download/install the right software, and get a message about the advised best screen setting. It wont stop. So annoying! The monitor was cheap and thats how the whole monitor and software look like. When you pay peanuts, you'll get monkeys....
This review was made for 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
This review was made for 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite