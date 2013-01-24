Home
  Great LED images in vivid colors
    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount allow your workspace flexibility, it’s a great choice! See all benefits

      LED technology for vivid colors

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        15.6 inch / 39.6 cm
        Effective viewing area
        344.2 (H) x 193.5 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1366 x 768 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        12  ms
        Brightness
        220  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        500:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.252x 0.252 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 90º (H) / 60º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colors
        262K
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -60 kHz (H) / 58 -62 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        VGA (Analog )
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        Kensington lock
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -3/10  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        6.97 W (typ.)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W
        Off mode
        0.5 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        375 x 300 x 141  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        375 x 233 x 47  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        432 x 301 x 108  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        0.94  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        0.79  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        1.74  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Cabinet

        Color
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel) / Texture (rear cover)

