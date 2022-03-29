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Discontinued

LCD monitor with LED backlight

163V5LSB23/70

2.6

| (5) Reviews

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Compact design and VESA mount allow your workspace flexibility, it’s a great choice!

See all benefits

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 15.6" / 39.6 cm

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Compact design saves space

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

5

Reviews

5
4
1

29/03/2022

Philippines

Philippines

Long time I used these product

After 5 years I used these philips monitor there some issue which I get found that is display showing pixeler point

This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2020-03-29

This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Date of Use 2020-03-29

18/01/2018

Philippines

Philippines

to be excellent

dark - (50 %)default contrast setting annoying - recommending resolution like benq monitor too low - monitor stand much better to add 1.5 inch, 2nd buy of this model and i will buy another 3 pc because no store selling the 18.5 monitor with hdmi (V Line, 18.5" / 47 cm 193V5LHSB2/71) most store only sell the vga only model Philips 193V5LSB23 18.5″.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

01/10/2017

Philippines

Philippines

Issues

I have a problem with the fact that this monitor was sold while the software cd was expired. Philips could insert a paper telling to visit the website for the right software, but It would be so much better to put the correct install cd in the box rather then put this paper inside Cheap solution......... Further , the monitor is extremely wobbly. The on/off switch is on the far right side bottom of the screen. You have to push it up to switch it on. The whole monitor will move and the weak leg, will flex. its absolutely a bad, weak design. I cant download/install the right software, and get a message about the advised best screen setting. It wont stop. So annoying! The monitor was cheap and thats how the whole monitor and software look like. When you pay peanuts, you'll get monkeys....

This review was made for 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

This review was made for 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

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