2 year warranty
Dihentikan
163V5LSB23/70
Gambar LED hebat dengan warna yang tajam
Nikmati gambar LED cerah di layar Philips ini. Desain yang ringkas dengan dudukan VESA memberikan fleksibilitas di tempat kerja. Layar ini adalah pilihan yang tepat!
V Line
15,6" / 39,6 cm
LED putih merupakan perangkat Solid State yang menyala dengan kecerahan penuh dan konsisten, dan menghemat waktu start-up dengan lebih cepat. LED bebas dari kandungan merkuri yang memungkinkan proses daur ulang dan pembuangan ramah lingkungan. LED memungkinkan kontrol redup yang lebih baik dari cahaya latar LCD, menghasilkan rasio kontras sangat tinggi. Juga memberikan reproduksi warna terbaik berkat kecerahan konsisten di seluruh layar.
Monitor Philips dengan lampu latar LED bebas dari kandungan merkuri, salah satu zat alami paling beracun, yang dapat memengaruhi manusia dan hewan. Ini dapat mengurangi dampak lingkungan dari layar di sepanjang siklus hidupnya, mulai dari pembuatan hingga pembuangan.
2.6
dari 5
5
Ulasan
Sanku
29/03/2022
Philippines
Long time I used these product
After 5 years I used these philips monitor there some issue which I get found that is display showing pixeler point
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-03-29
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-03-29
puss8888
18/01/2018
Philippines
to be excellent
dark - (50 %)default contrast setting annoying - recommending resolution like benq monitor too low - monitor stand much better to add 1.5 inch, 2nd buy of this model and i will buy another 3 pc because no store selling the 18.5 monitor with hdmi (V Line, 18.5" / 47 cm 193V5LHSB2/71) most store only sell the vga only model Philips 193V5LSB23 18.5″.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Hans
01/10/2017
Philippines
Issues
I have a problem with the fact that this monitor was sold while the software cd was expired. Philips could insert a paper telling to visit the website for the right software, but It would be so much better to put the correct install cd in the box rather then put this paper inside Cheap solution......... Further , the monitor is extremely wobbly. The on/off switch is on the far right side bottom of the screen. You have to push it up to switch it on. The whole monitor will move and the weak leg, will flex. its absolutely a bad, weak design. I cant download/install the right software, and get a message about the advised best screen setting. It wont stop. So annoying! The monitor was cheap and thats how the whole monitor and software look like. When you pay peanuts, you'll get monkeys....
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite