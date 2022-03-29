I have a problem with the fact that this monitor was sold while the software cd was expired. Philips could insert a paper telling to visit the website for the right software, but It would be so much better to put the correct install cd in the box rather then put this paper inside Cheap solution......... Further , the monitor is extremely wobbly. The on/off switch is on the far right side bottom of the screen. You have to push it up to switch it on. The whole monitor will move and the weak leg, will flex. its absolutely a bad, weak design. I cant download/install the right software, and get a message about the advised best screen setting. It wont stop. So annoying! The monitor was cheap and thats how the whole monitor and software look like. When you pay peanuts, you'll get monkeys....