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Dihentikan

Monitor LCD dengan lampu latar LED

163V5LSB23/70

2.6

| (5) Ulasan

Gambar LED hebat dengan warna yang tajam

Nikmati gambar LED cerah di layar Philips ini. Desain yang ringkas dengan dudukan VESA memberikan fleksibilitas di tempat kerja. Layar ini adalah pilihan yang tepat!

Lihat semua manfaat

Gambar LED hebat dengan warna yang tajam

  • V Line

  • 15,6" / 39,6 cm

Teknologi LED untuk warna yang tajam

LED putih merupakan perangkat Solid State yang menyala dengan kecerahan penuh dan konsisten, dan menghemat waktu start-up dengan lebih cepat. LED bebas dari kandungan merkuri yang memungkinkan proses daur ulang dan pembuangan ramah lingkungan. LED memungkinkan kontrol redup yang lebih baik dari cahaya latar LCD, menghasilkan rasio kontras sangat tinggi. Juga memberikan reproduksi warna terbaik berkat kecerahan konsisten di seluruh layar.

Layar ramah lingkungan dan bebas merkuri

Monitor Philips dengan lampu latar LED bebas dari kandungan merkuri, salah satu zat alami paling beracun, yang dapat memengaruhi manusia dan hewan. Ini dapat mengurangi dampak lingkungan dari layar di sepanjang siklus hidupnya, mulai dari pembuatan hingga pembuangan.

Desain ringkas menghemat ruang

Spesifikasi Teknis

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Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

2.6

dari 5

5

Ulasan

5
4
1

29/03/2022

Philippines

Philippines

Long time I used these product

After 5 years I used these philips monitor there some issue which I get found that is display showing pixeler point

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-03-29

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Tanggal Penggunaan 2020-03-29

18/01/2018

Philippines

Philippines

to be excellent

dark - (50 %)default contrast setting annoying - recommending resolution like benq monitor too low - monitor stand much better to add 1.5 inch, 2nd buy of this model and i will buy another 3 pc because no store selling the 18.5 monitor with hdmi (V Line, 18.5" / 47 cm 193V5LHSB2/71) most store only sell the vga only model Philips 193V5LSB23 18.5″.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 163V5LSB23 LCD monitor with LED backlight

01/10/2017

Philippines

Philippines

Issues

I have a problem with the fact that this monitor was sold while the software cd was expired. Philips could insert a paper telling to visit the website for the right software, but It would be so much better to put the correct install cd in the box rather then put this paper inside Cheap solution......... Further , the monitor is extremely wobbly. The on/off switch is on the far right side bottom of the screen. You have to push it up to switch it on. The whole monitor will move and the weak leg, will flex. its absolutely a bad, weak design. I cant download/install the right software, and get a message about the advised best screen setting. It wont stop. So annoying! The monitor was cheap and thats how the whole monitor and software look like. When you pay peanuts, you'll get monkeys....

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk 193V5LSB23 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.