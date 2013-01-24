Home
LCD monitor, LED backlight

17S4LAB/00
    The Philips LED backlit monitor with audio, and a PVC BFR free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits

      Sustainable productivity

      energy efficient LED display

      • S Line
      • 17" (43.2 cm)
      • 1280 x 1024 (SXGA)
      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision ensures lab quality images

      TrueVision is a proprietary Philips technology that uses advanced algorithm for testing and aligning monitor display which gives you the ultimate display performance. Philips ensures TrueVision monitors leave the factory fine-tuned with this process giving you consistent color and picture quality.

      SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

      SmartContrast gives enhanced rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

      SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

      LED Technology ensures low power and natural colors

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

      SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

      Zero mercury content

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

      A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

      SmartControl for easy performance tuning

      PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way

      PVC-BFR free housing

      This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)

      100% recyclable packaging

      Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilize >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        17 inch / 43.2 cm
        Effective viewing area
        337.92 x 270.33 mm
        Aspect ratio
        5:4
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 1024 @ 60Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1,000:1
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.264 x 0.264 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage
        Display colors
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        • VGA (Analog )
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green
        Audio (In/Out)
        • PC audio-in
        • Headphone out

      • Convenience

        Built-in Speakers
        1.5 W x 2
        User convenience
        • SmartImage
        • SmartPower
        • Menu
        • Power On/Off
        • Volume
        Control software
        SmartControl Premium
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukranian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100x100mm)
        Plug & Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 8/7/Vista

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        ECO mode
        8 W (typ.)
        On mode
        14 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.2 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.2 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode- White (blinking)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        367 x 393 x 194  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        367 x 319 x 65  mm
        Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
        450 x 446 x 160  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        3.54  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.14  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        4.94  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%-80  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %
        Specific Substances
        • PVC / BFR free housing
        • Mercury free
        • Lead free

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • cETLus
        • FCC Class B
        • GOST
        • SASO
        • SEMKO
        • TUV Ergo
        • TUV/GS
        • WEEE
        • TCO Certified

      • Cabinet

        Front bezel
        Black
        Rear cover
        Black
        Foot
        Black
        Finish
        Texture

