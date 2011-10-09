2 year warranty
Discontinued
190V3LSB8/00
Enjoy great LED pictures in vivid colors
This attractive, slim display is a delight to use. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!
V Line
19" (48.3 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bishopjoe
09/10/2011
US
Don't change anything
This product works perfic and easy to operate. It only took five minutes to set up the Monitor and that included setting up the wires to a TV receiver, dvd/vcr receiver and Computer wires as well as setting up the screen .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 190V3LSB8 LCD monitor with LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 190V3LSB8 LCD monitor with LED backlight