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  • Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors Great LED images in vivid colors

    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    193V5LSB23/70

    Great LED images in vivid colors

    Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it’s a great choice!

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    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

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    Great LED images in vivid colors

    • V Line
    • 18.5" / 47 cm

    LED technology for vivid colors

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

    SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      18.5 inch / 47 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.30x 0.30 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1366 x 768 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      200  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      700:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 90º (H) / 65º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Effective viewing area
      409.8 (H) x 230.4 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      VGA (Analog )
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      • Windows 8
      User convenience
      Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -3/10  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      On mode
      13.74 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      437 x 338 x 170  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      481 x 350 x 103  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      437 x 273 x 48  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      3.00  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      2.15  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      1.94  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Hairline / Texture

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